COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFE

A rainbow trout is pictured during survey work of the Taylor River below Taylor Park Reservoir.

Long regarded as sterling spots for fishing, parts of the Taylor and upper Gunnison rivers recently were elevated to Gold Medal trout fishery status by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The agency accorded the designation to 12.5 miles of the Gunnison River starting west of Gunnison at Twin Bridges and extending up to the town of Almont, and 20 miles of the Taylor River below Taylor Park Reservoir.

