Long regarded as sterling spots for fishing, parts of the Taylor and upper Gunnison rivers recently were elevated to Gold Medal trout fishery status by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The agency accorded the designation to 12.5 miles of the Gunnison River starting west of Gunnison at Twin Bridges and extending up to the town of Almont, and 20 miles of the Taylor River below Taylor Park Reservoir.
Josh Nehring, the agency’s assistant aquatics section manager, said in a video shown to the Parks and Wildlife Commission at its recent meeting that he grew up in Montrose, and the designations mean a lot to him personally as someone who has fished those streams since he was a kid.
“It’s just amazing to see the quality of the fisheries that we have here,” he said.
Nehring told the commission the Gold Medal trout program in Colorado dates back to 1981 and showcases the most elite fisheries in the state. The designation now applies to about 362 miles of waterways in the state.
Agency spokesman John Livingston said the last stretch of water in the state to receive the designation was on the Arkansas River, in 2014. The strict eligibility standards that apply also mean that the designation ends up being removed if waters no longer measure up. That happened in the case of a stretch of the Blue River downstream of Lake Dillon in 2016.
“Currently, there are groups in that area looking to re-establish that status, but so far without success,” Livingston said.
Among the 19 Gold Medal river sections on 13 rivers in the state are ones along the Roaring Fork River, Fryingpan River, Animas River, upper Colorado River, Gore Creek in Eagle County, and Rio Grande River. A 27-mile stretch of the Gunnison running from just below the Crystal Reservoir Dam to roughly the confluence with the North Fork of the Gunnison also is a Gold Medal stretch.
The designation also applies to three lakes: North Delaney Butte Lake in Jackson County, Spinney Mountain Reservoir in Park County and Steamboat Lake in Routt County.
Dan Brauch, an aquatic biologist for Parks and Wildlife, told the commission that the Gunnison River has been known as one of the best trout fisheries in the country since the late 1800s. Both the Gunnison and Taylor rivers have been greatly altered by reservoir construction in ensuing years. The Blue Mesa, Morrow Point and Crystal reservoirs inundated 38 miles of the Gunnison River. Brauch said four miles of public riverbank access along the new Gold Medal stretch of the Gunnison River are all on land bought by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation as part of mitigation for inundating the river.
Eleven of the 20 miles of Gold Medal waters on the Taylor River have public riverbank access. A total of seven boat ramps serve the newly designated waters on the two rivers.
The construction of the Aspinall Unit reservoirs also resulted in a cooler Gunnison River downstream, extending trout habitat and helping lead to the Gold Medal status below the Crystal dam.
The Taylor Park Reservoir initially impacted trout due to high peak flows from it and minimal winter flows. But a 1975 agreement that let water users pull water from Blue Mesa Reservoir rather than Taylor Park Reservoir optimized Taylor River conditions to benefit fisheries, Brauch said.
Shrimp that reach the river from the reservoir and serve as a food source also contribute to the tailwater fishery just below the Taylor Park dam, as do catch-and-release fishing regulations there.
Habitat improvements involving Parks and Wildlife and partners also have contributed to the Gold Medal status for the two river stretches.
Brauch said the two stretches have really met Gold Medal standards since the late 1990s.
To qualify, Gold Medal waters must consistently produce 60 pounds of trout per acre, and a minimum of a dozen quality trout 14 inches or bigger per acre.
Parks and Wildlife can evaluate fisheries based on these criteria by using electrofishing techniques that let them catch, weigh and measure fish and then return them to waters unharmed.
Sampling dating back to 1999 on sites on the Gunnison River stretch and 2003 for Taylor River sites show the stretches consistently exceeding Gold Medal standards, and often being multiple times above those standards.
The tailwater area of the Taylor River exceeded the size standard by 18 times, Brauch said.
Brauch said the newly designated Taylor and Gunnison river stretches rank first and fifth respectively among Gold Medal waters in terms of numbers of quality trout, and third and sixth in terms of pounds per acre, or biomass.
Livingston said there aren’t currently any other waters in the state being considered for Gold Medal status.
Brandon Diamond, Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager in Gunnison, said in the video that as the state’s population grows, there is expected to be a concurrent growth in the duration and intensity of use of Gold Medal waters.
“It’s extremely important right now for all water users and conservation-minded people, including anglers, to view these incredible resources through a stewardship lens,” Diamond said.
“And I strongly encourage all of us to evaluate how we can contribute to the long-term conservation of these waters and how we fit in as stewards of the land and the river resources.”