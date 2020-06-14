After organizing protests against racial injustice in the past two weeks such as the candlelight vigil for George Floyd on May 30, the rally at the Grand Junction City Council meeting June 3 and the march and teach-in at Colorado Mesa University on June 7, activists in the Grand Valley decided it was time to organize even further.
Antonio Clark, Ta’lor Jackson and Lehua La’a are among those who formed Right and Wrong (RAW) after holding peaceful protests last week. Saturday marked its official debut to the public, as it hosted a ‘Vote for Black Lives Teach-In’ at Lincoln Park.
The group’s primary goal with the event was registering as many people to vote as possible and shining light on issues facing the black communities that can be affected by the ballot box.
“Today’s event is just about educating people about how important it is to vote, how it can affect change, and we really just want to get as many people registered to vote as we can,” Clark said. “There’s all these young people who are here who are probably registered to vote, but hopefully we can get everybody registered to vote before they leave today.”
Those who attended spread out across the lawn, listening to musicians with acoustic guitars perform on stage before four speakers addressed specific issues.
Clark’s younger brother, Omarion York-Clark, spoke about “Modern Day Jim Crow and Mass Incarceration.” Tatum Menon addressed voter suppression, Carlee Allen addressed the importance of voting while Black and Liliana Flanigan addressed the significance of voting down the entire ballot, emphasizing how much local elections affect local policy.
“There’s so many things happening today for voter suppression,” Jackson said. “We wanted to bring in new speakers, because that’s what matters: having their perspective and making sure that they’re ready to amplify their voice as well. Jim Crow is still around, and that’s the biggest thing for me. Jim Crow didn’t vanish, he just got a law degree, and now we have different barriers that are disenfranchising millions of people.”
In addition to the speakers and live music, a voter registration table was set up under a tent. Those who weren’t already registered to vote were able to register by taking a picture of a bar code provided on papers on the table. An entire list of 2020 candidates at the federal, state and local levels was also provided.
Bread pudding, apples and doughnuts were also provided.
“I hope we keep opening up minds to change, having them think about it, having them accept that it’s a train that’s coming and it’s not stopping,” Clark said. “Hopefully, we get more people on board with the ideas and working together as a community... A lot of these elections coming up are going to be crucial for the generations coming after us. We’re educating them on that and, hopefully, making them feel that inner civic duty to get out and do something to make a change.”