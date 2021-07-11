Critical race theory is a heated topic for schools nationwide, and Mesa County is no exception as District 51 officials and some parents grapple over whether “CRT” is being taught in local schools, what can be done about it and, in some cases, what even constitutes critical race theory.
For months, Board of Education meetings have featured public comments from a handful of adults concerned that the theory — generally considered to be advanced, college-level material not seen in K-12 education — is being taught to their children.
The latest sticking point has been District 51’s opening of a new administrative position — director of equity and inclusion. This has left district officials, who say the position has nothing to do with critical race theory, and parents, who view it as a dog whistle for the theory and its arguments, at an impasse.
“When we say that we’re not teaching critical race theory, we’re called Marxists and communists. It feels like we’re in the ‘50s. We’ve been accused of doing this since before the job was posted,” District Superintendent Diana Sirko said. “And we haven’t seen their venom reduced. It’s strengthened.”
The topic picked up when school board meetings returned in-person in March. At multiple meetings, Sirko and the district have been accused of indoctrinating youth with critical race theory and teaching the 1619 Project, a multimedia project published in the New York Times two years ago.
Critical race theory is, essentially, the study of systemic racism in the U.S., and the 1619 Project explores that argument.
Though neither are taught in District 51, some area parents and adults made their concerns known at board meetings.
“The 1619 Project claims that slavery, systemic oppression and other evils are embedded in the very DNA,” Sandy Richmond, whose grandson is no longer in public schools, said at a March 16 meeting. “Instead of America’s incredible history of respect for God-given liberties, this racist project erases that heritage and replaces it with fake history.”
Sirko refutes claims that either critical race theory or the New York Times report are in District 51. For one, she says, it wouldn’t make sense to teach a college course to children. Plus, neither critical race theory nor the 1619 Project are approved under Colorado curriculum standards, meaning the district couldn’t teach it if it wanted to.
ROOTS IN ‘MARXISM’
But some of those opposed to the district’s efforts say that the terminology, particularly around the new administrative position, contradicts those stances.
“Critical race theory, world language, whatever you wanna call it, has the code word ‘equity’ in it. And critical race theory has its roots in Marxism,” Mike Redeker said at a May 25 board meeting. “And you got the code word right there (in the job title.) You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig.”
Redeker, a senior pastor at Lutheran Church and School of Messiah, 840 N. 11th St., moved to Fruita four years ago and has a grandchild in District 51. When asked about his comments, Redeker stopped short of saying that CRT is definitely being taught in schools, but said that the director of equity and inclusion position could be an example of that. Redeker added that the district publicly denouncing CRT would convince him that they have no plans of teaching it in schools.
Redeker has spoken at numerous meetings on the topic since the spring, as have other adults. Also at the May 25 meeting, Richmond said that any initiative about equity and diversity is harmful to students. A common theme among the public comments is that, beyond what they perceive as Marxism and communism, that their children are being taught to be ashamed for being white.
Sirko said that isn’t the case. She added that the district has no issue with people expressing their right to free speech.
THE NEED FOR SUPPORT
So what is the director of equity and inclusion?
The director of equity and inclusion responds to reports of harassment on students or staff, whether it be based on race, sexuality, gender or religion, among other factors. They’ll visit the school in question, confront the problem and work to fix it.
“The position existed from 2004 until 2014 when it was vacated. The district chose to not fill the position until now,” said Sirko. “We’re reviving it because we’ve received a lot of concerns from students and staff about mistreatment of minority students. We also know of the minority and gender achievement gaps for students.”
Sirko says that the position can address academic achievement for demographics that have historically underperformed.
About 30% of District 51 students are labeled as “minority” by the Colorado Department of Education. In 2019, the most recent data available, minority students’ performance on standardized testing and the Colorado SAT/PSAT tests was significantly lower than non-minority students.
Districtwide, minority students had a mean score of 727.8 on state assessments for English, language arts and math, compared to non-minority students scoring 740.8. At the high school level, minority students posted a mean score of 536.2 on standardized science tests while non-minority students scored 580.5. All four figures are below state averages.
From the district’s perspective, the need for the position became glaring while seeing the data coupled with reports of targeted harassment. Last July, the district met with local activists and high school students to discuss reported instances of racial and sexual harassment within the district.
SAFE ENVIRONMENT
The district hopes that a position like the director of equity and inclusion will help change that and create a safer environment for students.
“The promise of public education is for all of our students, regardless of race, creed, gender or sexual orientation,” Sirko said. “We need to provide them with a level playing field.”
The district has narrowed in on two candidates for the Director of Equity and Inclusion position — one from out of district and another from within the system.
Sirko said that likely both prospects are aware of the view of the position, and she hopes there’s no target painted on them once a hire is made.
“We value the parent’s input. But we have to respond to what we hear from students and staff, and the data we see. Our job is helping everyone,” she said. “I’ve been in education for almost 50 years, and I’ve always seen schools promote equity. I don’t find that desire to help new or unique. We’ve always been about giving all students a level playing field.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at R-5 High School, 455 N. 22nd St. It will also be live-streamed on the district’s Vimeo page. The next opportunity for audience comments will be at the Aug. 17 meeting.