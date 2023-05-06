Under a bill signed into law Thursday, teens 14 to 18 would have to take a boating safety course and get a special certificate in order to operate a motorboat on the state’s public lakes.
The bipartisan bill, sponsored by three Western Slope lawmakers, aims to improve boater safety, saying it’s meant to help address a rise in accidents.
“As more and more people are using our state lakes, the injuries and deaths that are occurring continue to rise,” said Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, who introduced the bill with Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Reps. Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, and Matt Soper, R-Delta. “What this bill does is seeks to get a hold of that and ensure that people can enjoy our wonderful outdoors in a safe fashion.”
Sponsors says a private boater safety training company can authorize the certifications, but Will added that Colorado Parks & Wildlife also will have training, similar to its hunter safety courses.
Under the bill, no one under the age of 14 can operate a boat on state lakes — private lakes are exempt — and those between 14 and 18 must have their certifications with them when they operate motorboats.
Under current law, a motorboat operator must be at least 16 years of age.
Only about 1,800 people are expected to get a certification in the first two years, according to a fiscal analysis of Senate Bill 69.
The fee to register for a safety course is $15.
Individuals who fail to be certified could face a $100 fine. They must do so by June 1.
Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law on Thursday. It received bipartisan support.