Friday was not only the start of a new month, it also is the start of the state’s new fiscal year. As such, several new laws went into effect, including many aimed at saving people money.
Among those new laws are measures approved by the Colorado Legislature during this year’s session that lower licensing fees for health care professionals and new entrepreneurs starting their own businesses, and allow hospitality business owners to retain more of the sales taxes they collect.
The Legislature also approved measures to help rural hospitals, fund wildfire mitigation efforts, provide property tax relief for homeowners and businesses, and increased the state’s per-pupil funding in K-12 election.
“I’m excited that school districts will receive nearly $550 more per student this year to improve K-12 education and that we are increasing state funding for schools that serve more at-risk and special education students,” said Joint Budget Committee chairwoman Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat whose district includes part of Delta County.
The Legislature also approved an increase in funding to health care providers to help them attract and retain workers, $200 million to help reduce homelessness, and $600 million to help restore the state’s Unemployment Insurance Fund, which was depleted during the pandemic.
The Legislature also approved a plan to refund excess state revenues collected under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights months earlier. Those checks are supposed to go out as early as next month.
Because those revenues so far exceeded caps set under TABOR, the state estimates that it will be returning about $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 to couples who filed jointly.
Other measures going into effect:
■ SB24: Partly sponsored by Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, this bill expands protections against intimidating a witness to include anyone who may have influence over someone who is a witness or victim of a crime.
■ HB1169, also partly sponsored by Soper, expands current laws concerning sexual assaults to include stronger language over when a person causes sexual intrusion to which a victim does not consent, broadening the number of perpetrators who can be charged.
■ HB1224, again partly sponsored by Soper, creates specific elements for when someone commits theft of public benefits, including when someone intentionally misrepresents or withholds facts that help determine someone’s eligibility to receive them.