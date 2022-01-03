A slew of new laws approved by the Colorado Legislature last year go into effect with the start of the new year, including such things as changes to how marijuana concentrates are regulated and placing a cap on surcharges in credit card purchases.
House Bill1317, which passed with bipartisan support during the 2021 legislative session, places a stricter new cap on the daily sales amount for concentrated medical marijuana, from 40 grams to 8, and only 2 for those 18 to 20 years of age, unless otherwise authorized by a physician.
That change is consistent with retail marijuana concentrate, which already is at 8 grams.
The bill also calls for the development of an educational resource that marijuana stores are required to provide consumers with every concentrate sale, which is to include a recommended serving size based on that customer’s special needs.
Under HB1216, a companion measure that doesn’t go into effect until July, certain medical marijuana cultivation facilities and manufacturers would be allowed to accept retail marijuana.
While the state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division has worked out the regulations to deal with concentrates, more is expected to be done in the coming year, said division Director Dominique Mendiola.
“While parties (in rule making) didn’t always agree, the diverse perspectives of our stakeholders were critical to ensuring we ultimately got to a place of acceptable compromise that aligned with the legislative direction,” she said. “But our work isn’t complete. We will continue to refine regulations and support the implementation of these new rules well into 2022 and beyond.”
On another bill, the state’s ban on imposing surcharges on credit card purchases is lifted under Senate Bill 91, but places a maximum 2% charge to buyers.
Under the bill, sellers who impose such a fee cannot exceed whatever it cost them in charges from credit card companies, and must clearly display that a surcharge is being added to purchases.
The measure is designed to help businesses recoup lost revenues from credit card sales.
Two other measures go into effect in 2022, but not until July.
One, House Bill 1071 would allow for ranked-choice voting in nonpartisan elections, but only in municipal elections.
Another, Senate Bill 199, would do away with the state’s Secure and Verifiable Identity Act passed in 2008. Under the bill, verification of lawful presence in the state is not required unless specifically set in state or federal law.
As a result, the bill repeals the state’s broad prohibition of providing state and local public benefits to individuals not lawfully present, and repeals specific requirements for lawful presence to obtain such things as professional licenses, public works contracts and local business licenses.