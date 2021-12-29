Anyone who was sexually abused as a child can bring a new cause of action against their abuser, even if it occurred decades ago, thanks to two new laws that are going into effect with the new year.
Under Senate Bill 73, sponsored in part by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, during the 2021 session of the Colorado Legislature, the six-year statute of limitations for sexual abuse on a child will go away for civil claims that occur after the start of the year.
Under Senate Bill 88, the same thing will be the case for incidents of child sexual assault that date as far back as Jan. 1, 1960. The second bill, on which Soper also was a main sponsor, was needed to allow for the first new law doing away with the limitation statute to be retroactive.
SB88 also allows decades-old civil actions to be filed against a youth organization or the sponsors of youth-related activity, but only if it can be shown that they knew or should have known that someone they hired posed a risk of sexual misconduct against a minor and the child was participating in the organized activity.
Victims who wish to pursue civil lawsuits that date back decades, however, only have a three-year window to do so, Soper said.
“Public or private institutions that cover up the rape or molestation of a child under their trusted watch will no longer be able to suppress responsibility,” he said. “SB88 and SB73 work together. The idea of SB88 is to remedy the historic cases in the next three years, while SB73 removed the civil statute of limitations so any future bad acts are accountable.”
Soper said the two bills also go hand-in-hand with House Bill 1143, which he also sponsored during the 2021 session. That measure, which went into effect in May, requires medical providers collecting evidence of rape to tell victims how to contact the nearest sexual assault victims advocate.
That new law, which applies in all rape cases and not just those for minors, also requires those providers to retain any collected evidence for a certain amount of time, and must notify a victim at least 60 days before any evidence is destroyed to give them an opportunity to object.
The new law also allows for civil suits to be filed against public employees or government entities that operate youth programs, circumventing the Colorado Government Immunity Act that generally shields such entities from civil lawsuits.
SB88 marks the first time that government and private entities can be held civilly liable for covering up a rape or sexual assault of a child, Soper said.
Soper and other sponsors of the bills said they were needed because, oftentimes, it takes someone much longer than six years to come to terms with their abuse, much less become ready to make it publicly known in a court case.
Colorado, like 43 other states, has no statute of limitations on filing criminal charges for child sex assaults, according to the ChildUSA, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that advocates for statute of limitation reforms in child abuse cases.
Colorado is only one of 15 states that now eliminates the statute of limitations for civil actions, according to the nonprofit.
The Boy Scouts of America is in bankruptcy proceedings because of 275 pending lawsuits plus another 1,400 potential claims in numerous state and federal courts, while the Roman Catholic Church has dealt with more than 6,000 claims and paid out nearly $3 billion in settlements and court-ordered payouts in recent years, according to AbuseLawsuit.com, which is operated by a Connecticut law firm that has handled many of the cases.