In its continuing effort to help lower the cost of health care in the state, several new laws enacted by the Colorado Legislature during this year’s session go into effect Wednesday.
House Bill 1285 is aimed at ensuring that all Colorado hospitals are complying with new federal transparency laws, requiring them to reveal costs for procedures before they are done and to cut down on surprise medical billing.
St. Mary’s Medical Center, SLC Health and its parent company, Intermountain HealthCare — along with Community Hospital in Grand Junction — are already in compliance with those federal laws, but some hospitals are not, state officials say.
“People deserve to know what all their medical bills will look like and, finally, we will have better price transparency, which is needed for the market to work better in health care and empower patients to take control of their own health care needs,” said Gov. Jared Polis, who signed that bipartisan bill and others into law in June.
The measure, which was introduced by and had the support of lawmakers on both sides of the political divide, would allow patients to sue hospitals if they receive an unexpected bill and they can show that hospital was not in full compliance with a hospital price transparency rule that went into effect last year by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
If a hospital is found to be out of compliance, it would be required to refund any debt and any penalty paid by a patient; dismiss any ongoing court action to collect that debt, including attorney fees; and remove any report made to a consumer reporting agency on a patient’s unpaid debt.
“With our price transparency law, patients will be more protected from surprise medical bills that can cost them hundreds if not thousands of dollars,” said Rep. Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, who sponsored the bill along with House Majority Leader Danya Esgar, D-Pueblo, and Sens. John Cooke, R-Greeley, and Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City.
“Improving price transparency protects patients, cuts costs and limits the ways hospitals not in compliance with federal law can collect on medical debt,” Neville added. “Our bipartisan law is common sense and puts patients first.”
At the same time that law goes into effect, a similar one, HB1284, also becomes law.
That bipartisan measure, partly sponsored by Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, aligns Colorado law with the recently passed federal No Surprise Act, which also targets surprise billing.
Under it, patients covered under group and individual health plans are protected from receiving surprise medical bills for more emergency and non-emergency services, along with bills from in- and out-of-network providers, including out-of-network air ambulance services, which can be extremely expensive.
Another health-related bill that goes into law Wednesday, HB1005, expands the types of health care professionals who already can qualify for a state income tax credit if they work in professional shortage areas, such as mountainous and rural areas of the state.
That measure, sponsored by Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Reps. Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Julie McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat whose district includes part of Delta County, also increases from 200 to 300 the number of health care providers who can qualify for the annual credit, including nurses, hygienists and pharmacists.
The credit — up to $1,000 and given out on a first-come, first-serve basis — is to cover uncompensated training to graduate students seeking degrees in various medical fields through institutes of higher education, hospitals or area health education center.
The tax credit was to expire this year, but now is extended until 2032.