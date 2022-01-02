The state of Colorado will be implementing the License Plate Expiration on Change of Ownership Act on Jan. 1, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles announced recently.
Under the new law, license plates for Class C motor vehicles, which includes passenger cars, motorcycles and motorhomes, will expire when a vehicle is sold or transferred, though the owner has the right to use the same letter or number combination from the expired plate when registering a new vehicle.
The new law, known as “safety focused,” which should increase safety for first responders and motorists, aims to ensure drivers with registered Colorado vehicles have reflective and visible license plates in low light.
The law is intended to help make it easier for first responders to identify license plates while also allowing motorists to spot stalled vehicles on the side of the road. Accident prevention is also expected to be a benefit from the program. Owners are required to apply for personalized plates, which will then be mailed in the normal format.
An increase in registration costs are part of the new program with the replacement expense being $4.73, but for those who prefer to keep their current license plate configuration, a one-time replacement fee between $68.06 and $118.06 is required. The exact price is dependent on the license plate and is in addition to normal collected fees from registration.
The historical, green mountain and white sky license plates will be $118.06. Designer plates, with a new license plate number, are priced at $33.06.
The DMV said it’s Colorado’s first license plate replacement program in over 20 years.