Now that all the redistricting maps are complete, including for Mesa County commissioner districts, candidates are starting to re-align their campaigns based on those new district lines.
In the county, two of the three candidates currently running for District 2 to replace term-limited Commissioner Scott McInnis — Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee and county resident Bobbie Daniel — still live in the newly redrawn district.
The third candidate, state Sen. Ray Scott, however, still doesn’t. By law, he would have to in order to serve on the board. Scott, Brownlee and Daniel are all Republicans.
Scott, who is term limited and cannot run for the Colorado Senate again, lives in District 1. He ran in that district in 2020, but lost in the GOP primary to now Commissioner Cody Davis. Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, is the sole candidate running to replace Scott in the Senate.
Scott did not respond to inquiries on whether he still plans to run for county commissioner, and whether he intends to move into the district in order to do so.
Meanwhile, Nina Anderson has formally switched from running for Rich’s seat in House District 55 to House District 54.
Anderson, owner and CEO of Express Employment Professionals, had to switch because the final map redrawing House district lines has a new dividing line that literally is across the street from her Grand Junction home.
That means she would face Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, in a GOP primary in June, while Republican Cindy Ficklin remains the sole candidate for Rich’s seat.
Rep. Dylan Roberts, an Eagle Democrat who initially announced his bid for Senate District 5, officially switched Wednesday to run in SD8 instead.
He was forced to do that because the new maps for Senate seats moved his hometown into that newly redrawn district.
That new map also spurred somewhat of a roller coaster ride for various other Senate seats.
Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, was re-elected to SD8 last year, but now lives in SD5. By law, as the only elected senator in that new district, Rankin will represent SD5, a district that extends from the Roaring Fork Valley south into Gunnison and Hinsdale counties. Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, represents that district, but is term limited and cannot run again.
The new SD5 district, however, also was redrawn to include much of Montrose County, including the city of Montrose where GOP Sen. Don Coram lives. As a result of the shift, Coram can’t run for the seat because it isn’t up for an election in 2022 because of Rankin.
The same is true for Coram’s old district SD6. Even though it, too, was up for re-election next year, because Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, was elected to SD35 last year but now lives in SD6, he gets to represent that seat.
As a result, the district no longer is up for an election next year, leaving Coram out in the cold.
That happened because the 35 Senate seats are up for re-election in staggered years — 17 seats one year; 18 seats two years later — and while SD5 was initially slated to be up for an election in 2022, it isn’t anymore because Rankin now lives in it. That’s because, by law, elected senators are guaranteed four-year terms.
That’s also why SD8, which hadn’t been scheduled for an election in 2022, now is because it has become an open seat.
None of that applies for Colorado House seats, where all 65 seats are up every two years.
There, the newly redrawn House District 57 currently represented by Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, is to face a Democratic challenge from Glenwood Springs resident Elizabeth Velasco. The newly redrawn district went from one that heavily favors Republicans to one that leans Democrat by about 15%, at least based on the results of the last eight elections, according to the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission.
Similarly, HD26, Robert’s old seat, once only included the Democratic-strongholds of Routt and Eagle counties. Now it includes GOP-heavy Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, making it a seat that favors Democrats by about 3 percentage points, according to the commission.
There, only one candidate has announced plans to run for the seat, Steamboat Springs resident Meghan Lukens, a Democrat.
Down south, Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, is running unopposed for re-election to his same district, HD58, while Democratic Rep. Barbara McLachlan of Durango is the sole candidate for HD59.
The new maps all go into effect with the 2022 election cycle, meaning the same elected members of the General Assembly will stay in their seats when the Legislature reconvenes in January.