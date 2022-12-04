Redesignating medical marijuana as retail marijuana is one of several new rules regulating pot sales that went into effect at the start of this month.
Another new regulation, partially prompted by the discovery of unsafe yeast and mold contamination by one marijuana vendor, calls for implementing use-by dates and storage conditions for all regulated marijuana products, but that new rule won’t go into effect until January 2024.
Some new rules also alter how marijuana owners and employees are trained, and the designations they receive as a result.
“As in previous years, the (Marijuana Enforcement Division) tackled significant topics during this year’s rule-making session,” said the division’s senior director, Dominique Mendoila.
“While much of the MED’s rule-making is legislatively driven, we appreciate how the MED’s rule-making design provides opportunities to hear from and collaborate with our diverse set of stakeholders.”
One new law approved during this year’s session of the Colorado Legislature, Senate Bill 178, allows a medical marijuana cultivation facility to change some marijuana from medical to retail, then sell it to a retail outlet.
The two have differing testing and potency requirements, and are subject to different excise taxes.
Another new rule, mandated under House Bill 1222, allows licensed employees or managers to get a responsible vendor designation after completing certain training, then allows those workers to retain their designations if they leave for new jobs at other marijuana retail stores.
The bill, which goes into effect at the start of the new year, also deems a retail establishment to fully have the responsible vendor designation status if the entire staff of a single outlet gets the designation.
Under current law, that designation applied only to an outlet, and not to individual staff members, and retail stores are required to have them in order to operate.
The new use-by rule was prompted last month after the division had issued a health and safety advisory when inspectors found potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold contamination in retail marijuana flower buds produced by Beddor Claude LLC.
That company operates retail marijuana stores under the name of Chronic Therapy, which has outlets in Wheat Ridge and Cortez.