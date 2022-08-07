John Sheehan has a lot of work to do.
As the new president and chief executive officer at Mind Springs Health, the 52-year-old Grand Junction transplant is on a mission to rebuild the troubled provider of mental health services.
“The first thing I have to do is heal this team a little bit because they’ve been beat up,” Sheehan said last week at the end of his first week on the job.
“I want to move from damage control to a focus on the patient,” he said. “So the first thing I need to do is heal this team, and make this team feel like I’m here for them, and they’re going to have what they need to do the job. But the next thing is, we need to get focused on what we do, which is take care of patients.”
Over the past several months, Mind Springs has been under fire from the state agencies that oversee mental health issues, including allegations that prior management had workers falsifying patient assessments to maintain contracts it has with the state.
In May, a state audit of the mental health provider found numerous issues, and made many recommendations to correct them. The main one was to restructure its leadership. The audit was unprecedented because it was conducted by three state agencies: the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, and the departments of Public Health and Environment and Human Services.
While those three agencies were looking into Mind Springs for that audit, Sheehan’s predecessor, Sharon Raggio, resigned under pressure in January after 14 years on the job.
More than 50 county commissioners, including some from Mesa County, signed a joint letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking him to address issues with the provider.
It also was the subject of several investigative news stories from the Colorado News Collaborative, which works with numerous media outlets across the state on investigative stories, including The Daily Sentinel.
The audit also said that Mind Springs has too many conflicting community boards that often don’t communicate with each other, and it recommended changing that.
At the time, the provider’s board of directors said it agreed with those recommendations and made replacing Raggio its top priority.
One issue is the vast territory Mind Springs covers, a 10-county area that stretches from the Grand Valley to Summit Valley.
“There’s a case to be made that we have a lot of communities that we serve, and we haven’t been focused on a strategy that allows us to serve them all well,” Sheehan said. “That said, I think that’s very recoverable.”
Like Intermountain Healthcare, the Utah-based hospital chain that recently merged with SCL Health, the owner of St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Sheehan is a big believer in telemedicine, particularly in trying to cover such a wide, and rural area.
His long background in behavioral health care in such states as Florida, Ohio, Virginia and New York has taught him that the use of new technology is the way to go, getting away from the “1960 model” of relying solely on brick-and-mortar clinics, he said.
Early in his career, Sheehan was vice president of behavioral health services for BayCare Health Systems, a mental health provider in Clearwater, Florida, and the largest nonprofit provider in that state.
There, he helped start one of the first “tele-sites” in the nation.
“We were basing off of what they were doing at Intermountain,” he said. “We’ve relied, I think, too much on the traditional community mental health center model, and that will not work in this environment.”
The other major aspect to what Sheehan wants to do is continue his efforts to change people’s minds about the stigmas of mental health versus physical health, saying the two are synonymous, but not everyone is fully onboard with that concept.
In that light, Sheehan said he was happy to learn of Mesa County’s recent focus on improving mental health services, including new programs going into place now on such things as case management and integration with law enforcement agencies.
As a result, he plans to reach out to anyone and everyone in the communities of all 10 counties Mind Springs serves.
“To me, quality fixes everything,” Sheehan said. “When people have a sense that we’re focused on patient care, and we’re focused on doing the right thing, and we’re focused on getting people to where they need to be, that attracts talent.
“The criticism and the outside stuff, it’s important to a certain extent, but I can’t really be focused on who’s mad at us,” Sheehan added. “I’ve got to be out mending relationships, but mostly I’ve got to keep my eye on the ball, which is taking care of patients.”