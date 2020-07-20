Two Grand Junction Police Department officers recently made the move from the inside of a patrol vehicle to the back of their own police motorcycle.
“It was an amazing first ride,” new motorcycle officer Kevin Bavor said.
In his 14th year in the department, the opportunity to apply to be on the traffic unit was not something Bavor could pass up.
“I love the mathematics and physics that goes into traffic reconstruction,” Bavor said. “We have the ability to do better on traffic enforcement. School zones, or wherever you may be, it can be really difficult to have a patrol car in there.”
He said motorcycle cops are able to maneuver much better, getting up on a sidewalk or median, and be in those high traffic areas they need to be where there are kids walking around.
Aside from giving the officers a chance to work on their tan, motorcycles provide different opportunities for traffic enforcement that aren’t available with larger patrol cruisers.
“If there is a last known location on a theft call or armed robbery suspect, we can get to those areas faster and go where a patrol vehicle couldn’t,” Bavor said.
Patrol officer John Ferguson said he is constantly patrolling the Connected Lakes bike path.
The other day, motorcycle officer Martin Donohue assisted in helping search for people who had gone missing at Las Colonias.
“I was able to get on the river trail and go the whole way down to look. A patrol vehicle wouldn’t have been able to do that,” he said. “When we can, we’re focusing more on responding to crashes and enforcement.”
With the two new additions from within the department, Grand Junction Police has a more fully staffed motorcycle unit than it’s had in years.
“We just now started to get the unit back together,” GJPD Sgt. Rich Roquemore said.
Motorcycles had been used by the GJPD, but they were assigned to different teams and used much more sparingly than they will be. For the four motorcycle officers, the motorcycles are theirs to go home with, take care of and use whenever on duty. As soon as they start the ignition, they’re on duty.
“We have 24 school zones, eight traffic areas, eight special traffic enforcement projects that we are working on,” Roquemore said. “Most enforcement occurs during business hours and we have a better opportunity to enforce those areas, whereas (with) patrol, their primary focus is being dispatched to calls for service and things like that.”
The now four-person motorcycle unit hopes to add more consistency to the GJPD’s traffic enforcement.
“The motorcycles are assigned to us individually. Nobody else rides them,” Ferguson said. “We’re available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.”
Bavor, along with Roquemore, completed the 80 hours of training required to earn their boots and helmets, testing basic practical knowledge and skilled riding techniques.
“It’s a very strenuous and stressful practice test,” Ferguson said. “It looks at the safe handling of the motorcycle, not just at high speeds, but focuses more on slow speeds and handling the bike at 1, 2 and 3 miles per hour.
“That is where you become more proficient at handling and operating a motorcycle safely,” Ferguson said.
The test includes nine standardized cone patterns to maneuver through for certification.
“It has at least a 50% fail rate nationwide, which GJPD’s numbers align with,” Ferguson said. “Having said that, this year’s class with Roquemore and Bav0r is the first class in which everybody passed. Two went and two passed.”
Bavor said maneuvering at the low speeds was the toughest part. He didn’t have an extensive motorcycle riding background prior to joining the motorcycle team.
“I think just the throttle and clutch control and learning that spot you want to be in to maneuver the motorcycle without it falling over at 1 to 3 miles per hour was toughest for me,” he said.