A local artist is laying down coats of paint this week on a new large mural in downtown Palisade that, when complete, will depict the local scenery and wine industry.
Blaine Bell was out Friday working on the piece, which he was commissioned to create by the building’s owner.
The building is on the southeast corner of Third Street and Main Street and the mural is on a large brick wall at the rear of the building.
Bell said he though the mural would be a good representation of the town.
It will include the Bookcliffs in the background with vineyards in front. In the foreground a wine barrel with a glass of wine tipped over will provide an opportunity for public engagement.
“So you can stand on the street or underneath it and it will look like it’s spilling on you,” Bell said. “I figured it would be a good photo opportunity during Winefest, for people to come down and take a picture.”
The mural will take up to 20 hours to complete, Bell said.
He has been working on murals in the Grand Valley for 20 years, starting with the Art in the Alley program in 2001.
“We started that just to kind of get some public art downtown (Grand Junction) and get some murals up,” Bell said. “Now it’s kind of snowballed into something that’s all over the city.”
Creating such a large mural is a challenge, Bell said.
He said he’s planned the mural out with sketches and a canvas version.
He’s had to identify points on the building as a guide to help him as he paints.
“It’s a little daunting because when you’re working on it, you’re right up on it and you can’t take a step back and look at it,” Bell said. “So it’s kind of a different process for sure. Most things I paint, whether it’s a canvas or a wall I can always take a step back and look at it and make sure it looks right. Kind of hard to do that on a lift.”
As he’s been painting, people have been coming by the have a look at the in-progress work of art downtown, Bell said.
“I’ve had quite a few locals out here drive by and stop and talk with me and offer to give me paint out of their garage, that kind of thing,” Bell said. “It’s a really great community out here in Palisade.”
So far the reactions he’s gotten to the piece have been very positive, he said.
“They’re excited for some color,” Bell said. “They’re excited to see something happening down here on this building. So now that they’re seeing what it’s going to be they’re excited. They think the town will like it.”