Jesse Stanford sworn in as the new Palisade Police Chief on Tuesday. Stanford, who has been with the Palisade Police Department since 2014, replaces Debra Funston, who left for the chief position in Rifle in January.
Palisade officially has a new police chief after interim chief Jesse Stanford was sworn in to the permanent role on Tuesday.
Stanford, who has been with the Palisade Police Department since 2014, replaces Debra Funston, who left for the chief position in Rifle in January.
Palisade Town Manager Janet Hawkinson said Stanford stood out in a competitive hiring process.
The town used two different interview groups once the candidate field had been narrowed to three, Hawkinson said, and both were unanimous in support of Stanford.
“He stood out because of his local knowledge, experience in law enforcement and quality as a police officer,” Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson said Stanford’s understanding of community policing and being willing to work with people to solve problems also stood out.
“I just want to thank everyone who helped us, we had 10 people on the interview team,” Hawkinson said.
“I think we hired the right Palisade Police Chief,” Hawkinson said.
Stanford has been in law enforcement since 2003, starting with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkinson said.
He started with Palisade in March 2014 as a patrol officer, and served as patrol sergeant, administrative sergeant and lieutenant, as well as working in investigations, on his way to chief.
He will make $85,000 per year in his new role.
“I am honored and humbled to become the next Police Chief for the Town of Palisade PD. I am ready to move the department forward and continue to provide the excellent service our community deserves,” Stanford said in a message to the Palisade Town Board of Trustees.
“It’s the men and women who make our department great. I am the luckiest chief in the valley.”