A new parking lot along the Riverfront Trail that will provide safer access to the trail between Corn Lake and 29 Road was dedicated by local officials Wednesday.
The parking lot is along the east side of 29 Road adjacent to the Riverfront Trail. That trail connects 29 Road to Corn Lake, but the section between 29 Road and Las Colonias Park has not yet been completed.
One Riverfront Board Co-Chair Fred Barbero said they are making progress on securing easements for the final two parcels they need to complete that trail section. He said one agreement is very close, while the other property is still a sticking point.
“It is tantalizing because we’re at a point where you can almost taste it,” Barbero said. “But with projects like this, it’s just a matter of continuing to lean into it and eventually things begin to happen.”
The parking lot was completed last year and cost around $30,000 to construct. A dedication ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was made possible by a land swap between Mesa County and Elam Construction, County Administrator Peter Baier said. Baier said partnerships, like the one with Elam, are how much of the trail and its infrastructure are able to be built.
“This is a model of how we do that,” Baier said. “We do that via partnerships. We do that via working hard together.”
Elam Construction President Russ Larsen said they were glad they were able to work with the county to find a use for the 19-acre parcel. He said it ended up as a win-win for both parties. The previous parking area had been on the other side of the road and led to trail users making dangerous crossings over 29 Road.
“I’d like to congratulate Mesa County for the acquisition of this 19 acres adjacent to the Riverfront Trail and the creation of this parking lot so close to the Riverfront Trail, said John Gormley, One Riverfront Foundation board member. “The parking lot provides a safe and convenient parking area off 29 Road to access the trail.”
Barbero said the section of trail between Corn Lake and and 29 Road is one of the most attractive to walk or ride, with wooded sections and an abundance of wildlife. The trail is being built piece-by-piece from Loma to Palisade.
“That’s one of the reasons why the trail is such a prized aspect of our community, because it’s not easy,” Barbero said. “If it were easy it would have been done a long time ago and wouldn’t have taken much effort. The more difficult things like that are in life the more valuable they become.”