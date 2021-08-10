EUREKA! Science Museum welcomed on Monday its first class of preschool children to its new program, Nest Preschool.
“It’s going really well; we had our energetic 15 kiddos ready for the first day of school,” museum Education Director Christina Lee said.
The program is being put on through a partnership with New Emerson Elementary School.
The curriculum is inquiry-based and relies on children’s natural sense of inquisition, Lee said.
According to a press release, the curriculum will also focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
“It just kind of made sense to do for the preschool age kids,” she said.
The preschool will travel to New Emerson’s playground so the kids can stay active, observe natural phenomena and ask questions, the release said.
Museum staff had been talking about turning its preschool programs into something more permanent, Lee said, and the opportunity finally came up in the spring.
The museum’s preschool programs have been popular in the past, Lee said, and applications for this year’s class were plentiful.
The class is kind of limited by space to 15 people, Lee said, but if interest is high for the class, the museum would consider expanding.
Of the 15 spots, 30% are reserved for underserved families on full scholarships.
Lee said one of the goals for the program is to expand the number of underserved families participating.
“We want to provide this opportunity to families regardless of tuition,” she said.