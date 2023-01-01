An effort to rename two geographical features north of Delta took a twist this year when a state panel recommended replacement names different from those put forward by local students and Delta County commissioners.
Efforts to rename Negro Creek and Negro Mesa date back years.
A Denver resident first raised the issue, finding the “Negro” name to be offensive and suggesting Hops Creek as a new name for the creek, in honor of Colorado’s beer-brewing industry.
Then Delta County commissioners got involved, and Commissioner Don Suppes enlisted the help of Cedaredge High School students, hoping to come up with another name recommendation with more local resonance.
Members of the school’s then-freshman class suggested Clay Creek and Clay Mesa, based on the abundant adobe clay in the area, and commissioners got behind the idea.
But this year the recently formed Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board instead recommended the names Reparation Creek and Reparation Mesa, after a board subcommittee reached out to representatives of the Black community in the state for input.
Supporters said the recommended name is an attempt to help achieve some restorative justice.
The recommended name goes to Gov. Jared Polis, who can make a recommendation to the ultimate arbiter, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.
Meanwhile, Cedaredge students also have forwarded Polis the Clay Creek/Mesa recommendation. The federal board already officially has that recommendation in front of it from Delta County, but has been waiting for the state advisory board process to conclude and to see what Polis recommends.
Cedaredge students say they want to address restorative justice by erecting a plaque in the area to discuss the history of the names of the two features and the effort to change them.
The origin of the current names isn’t clear.
The creek was once referred to by the more pejorative form of the word “Negro” before the federal government began eliminating such references in the 1960s, while the mesa’s name apparently is more recent.
A woman in her 90s who grew up in Delta told The Daily Sentinel this year that the story she heard while young was that the creek’s reference was meant to honor a man living in the area who referred to himself only as a Negro cowboy and was helpful to others.
The book “Island in the Sky,” by the late author Muriel Marshall, about the Grand Mesa area, says that Negro Creek “is named for the black homesteader who laid up his stone cabin nearby. The Trapper, they called him.”
Marshall didn’t identify the man by name.
Suppes has suggested the name might be associated with dark rock and sand in the area, noting that “Negro” means black in Spanish.
Also this year, the federal Board on Geographic Names renamed a rock formation once referred to as Squaw Fingers in Colorado National Monument, calling it Artists Fingers.
The board took the name from a nearby location known as Artists Point.
The name change was part of an action the federal board took to rename nearly 650 features nationally, including 28 in Colorado, that bore a name the Department of Interior said historically had been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.
The renaming initiative was ordered by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who is Native American.