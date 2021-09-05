The newest map to redraw congressional districts would split the Western Slope in two, and place the Silt hometown of GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 2nd Congressional District.
That new map, which the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission is to consider on Monday, would continue to tie Mesa and Pueblo counties in the 3rd CD, but would take out all northern counties on the Western Slope.
That map would include those counties, including Garfield where Boebert lives, in a new northwest congressional district. That 2nd District currently is represented by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat and Colorado’s first black member of Congress.
That, however, doesn’t mean Boebert would be forced to run against Neguse in both of their first re-election bids next year.
State law requires legislative elected officials to live in the districts they represent, but the same is not the case for congressional districts.
While this new map isn’t the final draft and wide changes could take place, it is consistent with the basic mandates for redrawing new congressional lines, including adding an eighth district. That new district would encompass north Denver and western Weld County.
In the 3rd, Garfield, Rio Blanco, Moffat and Routt counties would move into the 2nd District, while Crowley, Las Animas and Otero Counties would leave the 4th CD.
The new map also would make the 3rd more competitive politically. It would be about 41% unaffiliated, 31% Republican and 28% Democrat, based on past voter registration data.
Statewide, nearly every district except the 1st would have far more unaffiliated voters than Republicans or Democrats.
Under the constitutional amendment approved by voters that created independent panels to redraw congressional and legislative district boundaries, making them as competitive as possible was one, albeit the final, criteria.
Other criteria includes even population sizes, compactness, keeping communities of interest together and avoiding disenfranchising minority voters.
Starting Tuesday, the congressional redistricting panel will hold a series of virtual meetings to take public comments about the proposed new maps.
To sign up to speak, or just to view the new maps, go to https://redistricting.colorado.gov/.