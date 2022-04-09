Everyone in the Grand Valley knows that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted every facet of everyday life in the region.
Thanks to a new report by Mesa County Public Health, there’s now data quantifying just how much changed.
Public HealthPH released its COVID-19 Impact Report on Thursday, detailing the myriad ways the pandemic affected the area using data between 2019 and 2021. The report doesn’t focus on COVID cases, vaccination rates or any of the public health statistics that have been so prominent on the county’s dashboard the past two years. Instead, it delves into how the pandemic impacted housing costs, crime rates, job availability, substance abuse, economic outcomes and more.
“Public health had a very clear and visible role in the epidemiological response, but our agency is looking at a much bigger picture than just testing and vaccinations, and that really comes out of our core belief that health doesn’t start in the doctor’s office or the hospital,” said ShaeLynn Watt, data analyst for Public Health. “It starts where we live, learn, work and play, and our health is built in our life’s context. We felt that this report needed to be a snapshot of that broader context.”
One of the most prominent statistics to come from the report is the county’s economic bounce-back. The early portion of the pandemic led to a 10% rise in unemployment, comparable to the 2008 recession’s figure.
However, unlike the 2008 recession, those losses won’t prove to be long term, as the Impact Report estimates that the county will complete its recovery to pre-pandemic employment numbers by the end of this year.
“We’re also providing this community context for partners and businesses in Mesa County who are asking themselves how the lives of their customers or clients or the people in our community have changed to better meet their needs,” Watt said. “I think it helps people make decisions about the future of their work in Mesa County and how to impact people’s lives, either as businesses or as agencies.”
CHILD CARE AND HOUSING
While the county’s employment figures continue to rise, some resources to support the local workforce continue to struggle.
One example is a lack of adequate staffing and resources at child care and preschool facilities. The pandemic has exacerbated the pre-pandemic issue of there simply not being enough room for all the children who need care during the day while their parents or guardians work.
Since the start of the pandemic, Mesa County has seen a 17% drop in licensed child care capacity for kids aged 0-5.
“It’s important to remember that happened in the context of our community already being in a child care crisis,” Watt said. “In 2019, we already had many communities within the county that were child care deserts, where there’s more than three eligible children for every slot.”
The pandemic also compounded the issue of rising real estate costs. Between January 2019 and July 2021, Bray Rental Properties’ one-bedroom housing unit costs increased by 19% ($1,500 per year) and three-bedroom housing unit costs increased by 13% ($1,860 per year). Rents increased 13% nationwide over that time period.
Cause of death statistics for 2021 are still unavailable, but in 2020, deaths resulting from substance abuse rose sharply, bolstered by society’s altered circumstances.
Alcohol-related deaths — which can range from car accidents to drowning to poisoning — rose 45% over typical (or baseline) causes of death. Additionally, the average age of Mesa County residents to die from drug overdoses during the first year of the pandemic was 39 years old, nearly a decade younger than the 2017-2019 average age.
The report also included four-year arrest data from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Some citations have increased since 2018, such as auto theft, and some have decreased, such as DUIs. Assaults have steadily risen each year.
“There was a shift in the way people lived,” said Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky, who said that kids having more free time at home also likely contributed to the changes in crime trends. “Day-to-day life changed. People were indoors. They weren’t going out. Bars weren’t open anymore. As people’s behavior changed, so did the criminal activity. It all shifted.”
Warrant arrests cratered between 2019 and 2020, but they’ve seen a significant upturn in the past year after the Sheriff’s Office re-applied pre-pandemic arrest standards.
Those standards were originally altered during the height of the pandemic to alleviate the growing issue of crowded cells at the county’s detention center, especially as those crowded cells began to present public health problems.
“I think it’s important to understand that, during the height of the pandemic, the criminal justice system pretty much ground to a halt,” Terlecky said. “Courts couldn’t hold trials. There was an increasing backlog of criminal cases. People were coming into the criminal justice system, but there wasn’t an avenue for them to come out, and that created a potentially dangerous overcrowding situation not only in our jail but in jails all across the country.
“With that, we have a responsibility to not only keep our community safe, but our employees and those in our care, so several emergency measures were put into place to prevent that potentially dangerous overcrowding situation in our jail and help prevent unnecessary exposure.”
Many of the Sheriff’s Office’s operational changes produced positive results, Terlecky said, which is why some of the protocols that were created to respond to the pandemic are still in place.
She said the office has created new programs focusing on mental health and substance abuse treatment to help people stay out of jail. Other new efficiencies and strategic policing methods have remained in effect, as well.
“As of January of this year, there are no restrictions on who can be brought into the Mesa County detention facility,” Terlecky said. “There were a lot of things during COVID that we had to do on an emergency basis... A lot of those things that were created out of necessity during this emergency, we actually kept a lot of those efficiencies. We started being more strategic in the way we investigate crime and arrest people and solve crimes instead of just putting people in jail.”