Grand Junction will receive another round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, which will provide $375,000 in federal money for local nonprofit groups. The money will be available early next year.
Tamra Allen, Grand Junction community development director, said the new round of funding, authorized through the CARES Act, is the latest phase of the block grant program the city first participated in during the spring.
The program provides money for public or nonprofit use that must go for COVID-19 related expenses. It is a different program than the city’s normal community development funding, which it receives and distributes annually.
The first round was distributed in the late spring, Allen said. The city became aware of this new round of funds in late summer. It decided that housing-related nonprofit groups would benefit from distribution of these grants.
At that point in time, city officials consulted City Council, and the decision was to focus dollars on immediate housing-related needs for COVID-related impacts, Allen said.
A loose coalition of housing-related nonprofit agencies formed to discuss the needs of the community and how funding would be best allocated, Allen said. City Council member Chuck McDaniel has been meeting as part of that group and brought the funding up at the council’s workshop last Monday.
This is a little different because reimbursements can be made for costs that have been previously incurred, which was really the gist of Council member McDaniel’s question (Monday), according to Allen.
“There is some concern with the housing groups that those dollars may need to be utilized here in short order should there be another outbreak, for example, of COVID at the HomewardBound shelter,” Allen said.
McDaniel said there are potentially some immediate costs those groups could be facing that they would like to have reimbursed. Those included money for security at a hotel that is housing members of the homeless community in quarantine.
Housing groups will submit applications to the city with funding requests, which Allen said will be brought before the council at a workshop in January. The council will discuss the allocation and, at a later meeting, vote to change its Community Development Block Grant plan to include the new funding.