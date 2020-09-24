The Colorado Air Quality Control Commission has approved groundbreaking rules to require air pollution monitoring at oil and gas sites during the early stages of operations of new wells.
The program is the first state regulatory system of its kind in the country, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release.
The commission unanimously approved the new rules Wednesday night. They mark the commission’s latest work helping implement Senate Bill 181, the 2019 measure that required the commission and Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to overhaul regulations governing how oil and gas development occurs in the state. Last December air regulators also adopted rules that included tightened leak detection and repair requirements, emissions control on storage tanks and other measures.
The rules passed this week require companies to monitor emissions during drilling of wells, hydraulic fracturing and flowback operations to put them into production, and on through the first six months of production, a time period when monitoring previously wasn’t mandated.
The commission this week also set emissions standards for natural gas-fired reciprocating internal combustion engines of 1,000 horsepower or more.
The state Air Pollution Control Division estimates that the rules will cut statewide emissions of nitrous oxide, an ozone precursor, by more than 2,300 tons annually. It says additional controls on flowback tanks also will reduce emissions of methane and volatile organic compounds.
John Putnam, director of environmental programs at CDPHE, said in its release, “Our mandate is to minimize emissions, and collecting the most accurate possible data is a crucial component of our long-term plan. This new monitoring regime will provide the state and operators with invaluable data on emissions from oil and gas sites, and that will inform our rulemaking as we move forward with this ambitious agenda.”
Groups such as the Western Colorado Alliance and Environmental Defense Fund are praising the new rules, which they say close a loophole in federal standards by prohibiting natural gas venting during the early period of well completion. The Western Colorado Alliance said in a news release that the preproduction and early production phases of well development have gone unmonitored for air pollution even though they are known to produce high emissions of methane and VOCs, and many of the odor complaints associated with oil and gas development occur during these phases of production.
“We applaud the state of Colorado for taking the lead once again by adopting strong new rules aimed at reducing emissions of methane and the toxic air pollutants associated with fossil fuel development,” Emily Hornback, executive director of the Western Colorado Alliance, said in a release. “It is important to protect the communities that live near energy development, and the climate we all depend on.”
The Air Quality Control Commission rejected a request by WCA and some other activist groups to require that the emissions monitoring be done by a third party rather than by the companies themselves.
It also turned down a request by Garfield County that deliberations on the rules be delayed until next year.
The rules will take effect next spring.
Lynn Granger, executive director of API Colorado, a division of the American Petroleum Institute, said in a statement, “We are grateful to Air Quality Control Commission staff for presenting largely feasible, practical improvements to Colorado’s air regulations, and to the Commission for ultimately adopting them as proposed. Stakeholders spent most of the past year in diligent pursuit of an outcome that will benefit public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife, and we believe that (Wednesday) evening’s results will advance those foundational goals, which all Coloradans share.”