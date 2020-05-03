Carolyn Alldredge greets the school day much like always.
She has her lesson plans prepared, and she is ready to welcome her second-grade class at Rocky Mountain Elementary School.
But, thanks to COVID-19, there’s very little that is normal.
She’s at home in her bedroom, and as she clicks on her computer and her students join her one by one, the first of many differences is clear.
“Most of them are still in their pajamas,” Alldredge said with a laugh. “They are so cute.”
Google Meet and Google Classroom is the new reality for teachers for the remainder of the school year, and it has been a giant adjustment for both teachers and students.
“It’s been emotional, but you do the best you can,” she said. “It’s really frustrating because kids at this age, the social interaction is so important. The sense of community and bonding, the connections you make with the students isn’t the same.”
We all have fabulous memories of our favorite teacher growing up. Most of us can click off the names of every teacher — first grade, second grade, third grade — and we have memories and stories of every one that still linger in the crevasses of our minds.
Teachers leave a lasting impression on us.
MAKING EACH DAY SPECIAL
Alldredge, who has been teaching for 21 years, loves talking about her students.
There’s the little boy with the funky haircut who just never settles down, the adorable girl who is the first to throw her hand up to answer a question, the other little boy who had a perfectly coiffed haircut on one day only to come to school the next grinning and proud of his freshly cut mohawk with blue streaks.
Like most teachers, making the school day special is Alldredge’s goal. And it’s so much more than just giving lessons; it’s so much more than just teaching.
During the crisis, it’s gotten tougher.
“I always want to make sure the kids are OK, that is the first priority,” she said. “I talk to them and see what’s on their mind.”
On many days, she starts off by reading them a story.
“Grumpy Monkey” is a favorite. “It just lets them know that we’re all grumpy sometimes, and it’s OK to be grumpy sometimes.”
Then there’s “Totally Disgusting.” Alldredge laughs at the title.
“It’s about a cat and a dog and the cat is named Mucus, and he thinks he has to live up to the name. It just lets the kids know that it’s OK to be who you are.”
CONNECTING ONLINE
Alldredge worries her students aren’t getting enough to eat or if their wireless bill will get paid.
“Some of these kids have had a lot of trauma in their lives,” she said.
Some students talk to her about the pandemic. They hear the news stories and worry about food shortages.
Seeing their faces on the computer — programs like Google Meet show the students’ faces in separate thumbnail boxes on the screen — brings her joy, almost like seeing them in person.
“They show me their masks, and they tell me they love sleeping in. Some of them are still in bed with their computers,” she said.
Just like in the classroom, some are still typical second-graders. There’s giggling and mischief going on.
“There’s a chat function where they can talk to each other,” Alldredge said with a laugh. “They say ‘Hi’ to each other. It’s second-grade conversations.”
BRINGING SOCIAL INTERACTION
Alldredge has a simple goal when it comes to her second-graders, and it’s what every child needs.
“I try and make the lessons fun. I just want to try and bring them joy whenever I can,” she said. “I’ve been trying to engage with them as much as possible.”
It’s the social side of the situation that is the most frustrating in this new reality.
The kids did an art project around Easter and everyone drew an Easter bunny. Normally, all the artwork would be displayed in the classroom for all to see.
Instead, Alldredge posted the drawings online.
“The collaboration between their peers is such a big part of their learning,” she said. “Seeing how others are doing, and having a reading or writing partner, is so helpful.”
Seeing these second-graders not being able to spend time with their friends is difficult.
“Being social is a huge piece for them. They are very social. We get on livestream and they have their stuffed animals with them. They are just little kids missing their friends.
“I let them have time to talk to each other, kinda like they are on the playground together,” she said. “I’ve seen how sad they are, but after spending time together, it’s helped them.”
SEMESTER COMING TO AN END
In a normal year, the approaching summer is the pinnacle of excitement for most teachers. And it has little to do with summer and getting out of school for three months.
Alldredge offers a hefty sigh thinking about it.
“The last semester, it feels like all the time you spent with your kids has paid off, this is when the kids really blossom. That last 8–9 weeks, they start to implement all those things you’ve been teaching them, and you see they are really ready to go onto the next grade level. It’s really amazing,” she said.
Then she summed it up: “It’s a great celebration.”
There won’t be much of a celebration this year. Just some hand-waving goodbyes on the computer, some smiles, maybe some tears, and it’s off to summer break.
DOING THEIR BEST
Alldredge, like all the teachers in School District 51 and beyond, continues to teach and engage, and does the best she can under the circumstances.
She does her best to make it fun; she tries to bring her students joy, and as she reads to them, she lets them know it’s OK to be grumpy without showing them that she’s grumpy, too.
She also has a simple motto that she’s written out on a piece of cardboard sitting on her desk.
“In 10 years they won’t remember your teaching point, they will remember you showed up!”
This new normal hasn’t brought a lot of joy to the teachers.
“My heart is broken, I feel so bad. I miss them desperately,” Alldredge said, and then paused.
“I didn’t get into teaching to teach this way. Emotionally, we do the best we can.”
Frustrated, grumpy and a little sad, teachers and students keep plugging away with this new reality.