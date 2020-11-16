School District 51 flaunted the new Monument Ridge Elementary last week during at a virtual school board meeting.
Though the school, at 1501 K 4/10 Road, has been open for its inaugural year since August, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited who can see inside it.
Those businesses that worked on it, including Shaw Construction Inc. and Chamberlin Architects, had a chance to show off their work of 18 months.
“I can say with certainty that we met, if not exceeded, the expectations of District 51,” said Jonathan West, senior architect at Chamberlin Architects, at the board meeting.
Work began on the two-story, 61,500-square-foot building in January 2019 and ground was broken nine months later. It took 18 months to complete and the project cost a bit more than $25 million.
Emma-Leigh Larsen, principal at Monument Ridge Elementary School, was heavily involved with the project and said that Robert Glover, project manager at Shaw Construction, and West were helpful in making her visions of the school become reality.
The process allowed her ideas to go from her head to paper, she said, but it was vital to immerse herself into the community in which the school was located.
For the school’s playgrounds and furniture, Larsen courted opinions from students at schools in Fruita such as Shelledy Elementary and Rimrock Elementary. She also met with the Fruita Youth Action Council to discuss what the school should have.
“This school was built by children and for children,” Larsen said. “We’re merely the lucky adults chosen to support them.”
The project finished ahead of schedule and under budget despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaw Construction was able to stave off delayed supply chains, Larsen said.
Inside, the school features plenty of windows to allow natural light, as well as sleek wooden finishes on cabinet doors and furniture.
The pride of those involved, particularly Larsen, is the flexibility of the entire building.
The library, for example, resembles that of a public one. There are no walls within it and it has movable furniture and a skylight.
“I wanted a library without walls so that it was more of an open room,” Larsen said. “It’s probably my favorite room in the school. It’s not just aesthetically pleasing but functional, too. It’s so amazing that it’s hard to capture in words.”
Larsen also highlighted the makerspaces for STEM studies classes and sensory hallways for students. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
It was important for Larsen to ensure that the new school met students’ desires and helped gain the trust of parents.
Despite problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said this year offers the chance to establish a culture of dedication and reliability at the school.
“We opened this year with zero relationship with the community and COVID-19,” Larsen said. “Yet the parents were there trusting us to take care of their kids. That’s pretty remarkable, and this relationship will continue to grow.”