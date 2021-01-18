Those wanting to learn more about the comprehensive history of Colorado have a new and convenient tool to do so.
After receiving a grant from the Denver-based Boettcher Foundation in December 2019, the Governor’s Residence Fund finally launched its new website Jan. 8, detailing significant events and people in Colorado history.
“When we were established 12 years ago, our mission was to help preserve the residence and also provide public programming, whether that’s educational historic tours or cultural arts events,” said CoCo Criste, executive director of the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund. “The grant was to build this new, interactive educational website, so that kids that couldn’t make it to the Governor’s Residence, or in general, could still have the opportunity to learn about historic families as well as Colorado history.”
The website, Colorado-Leaders.com, features an interactive timeline full of milestones, which users can click for more information about whichever subject is being presented.
Milestones range from 1771 to 2019, covering everything from the lives of Native Americans to significant cultural and political events.
After receiving the grant in late 2019, the Governor’s Residence Preservation commissioned Denver-based Chronos Interactive Inc. to build the website starting in February 2020.
The organization has provided more than 130,000 tours of the Boettcher Mansion, which has housed Colorado governors since 1960. However, in-person events were halted last year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Without the option of hosting tours and with schools around the state embracing online learning, the website’s creation came at a convenient time.
“It was totally serendipitous that we actually got this grant and started to build the website, and then the pandemic hit,” Criste said.
“We already had the wheels in motion. We’re really lucky that we had already started this and that it was already funded. This year, we’ve really honed in and focused on how we can reach people virtually through this website.”
The site is far from its final form, as Criste said it’s still in “phase one.” The website will continue to update its timeline with events and important figures.
Criste welcomes residents around the state to contact the organization with milestones to add.
“We can add a million more events, leaders and legacies, and it will be an ongoing project,” she said.
“We’re wanting to engage the public and ask them for suggestions. If there’s a story out of Grand Junction or a specific leader or event that they’d like to be told on the website, we have a Contact Us page. It’s our intention to gather this information from the public to see what they want to learn about.”