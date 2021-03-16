A new skate park popped up this week in Las Colonias Park, adding another feature to the facility.
Ken Sherbenou, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, said the decision to add the skate park was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Park usage has skyrocketed, and Sherbenou said the city has been working on amenities to help meet that demand.
“One of the things we’ve tried to do in response to the pandemic is provide more outdoor recreation opportunities,” Sherbenou said. “Certainly as we went through 2020, starting about this time last year, we saw a huge increase in utilization of outdoor facilities.”
The new feature, which covers about 7,000 square feet, includes ramps for skateboarders and a pump track for bike riders, he said. It’s located in the parking lot west of the Las Colonias dog parks and is designed to be mobile so it can be moved to allow for additional parking as needed.
“This one is mobile, so we do have the ability to unbolt it from the slab and move it elsewhere,” Sherbenou said. “So there are some additional opportunities when there are a lot of events happening at the amphitheater and that 7,000-square-foot pad is needed for something else. Whether it’s a festival with vendor booths or parking, we are able to move it.”
Having additional skateboarding facilities was a need identified in the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan, Sherbenou said. However, adding that feature was not in the original plan for Las Colonias.
“That’s kind of one of the things that happens with big multi-purpose regional facilities like this; as you start to build them out, you see some opportunities to put in additional facilities,” Sherbenou said. “The area next to the dog park has just been used for overflow parking for the amphitheater, but other than that has not been activated very much.”
The total cost of the project was about $100,000, Sherbenou said, but the city was able to save money by using staff to install the concrete pad and ramps. The project also added some lighting and security cameras to the area.
“I’m really proud that we have such expertise in our Parks Department that we were able to do this install ourselves,” Sherbenou said.
“We worked with Parks and Rec staff, as well as general services staff on the project to assemble all these pieces of equipment and then do the installation.”
With the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel coming into view and the arrival of spring, Sherbenou said he’s excited to see people back at Las Colonias soon to enjoy all the amenities it has to offer.
“I think people are really excited about another reason to come visit Las Colonias,” Sherbenou said.
“It’s going to be pretty awesome here in a few months to see concerts coming back and the river park being activated and hundreds of people returning for that, and people in the dog park and people walking and biking on the trails and now this new ability to have this feature for bikes and skateboards.”