The recently created Colorado Behavioral Health Administration has given West Springs Hospital a clean bill of health.
At the end of last week, administration inspectors completed another survey of the 48-bed psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction that resulted in it being in full compliance. That comes a month after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found the hospital to be 100% in compliance.
All that comes on the heels of an embattled mental and behavioral health provider undergoing unprecedented audits last year by the three state agencies that oversee various aspects of it, which resulted in an overhaul of its leaders and how it is managed.
“We’ve pulled together a strong, vibrant team of leaders who are dedicated to making West Springs Hospital the best inpatient psychiatric hospital in Colorado,” said John Sheehan, who was named president and chief executive officer of Mind Springs last year after its former leader, Sharon Raggio resigned in the face of those audits.
“Our new Psychiatric Emergency Department will greatly improve access and take the burden off of local hospitals’ (emergency rooms), EMS and law enforcement, who now have a secure medical environment to transport patients to for evaluation, stabilization and referral to the next appropriate level of care,” he added.
The Grand Junction-based mental health provider, which serves 10 counties on the Western Slope, had been the subject of intense scrutiny after numerous complaints where filed against it for various issues. The audit released last year showed that most of those issues were the result of a complicated, and often confusing leadership structure.
Since then, Sheehan has hired a new leadership team, including Senior Vice President and Hospital Administrator Raynard Ware, Senior Vice President of Quality and Improvement Amy Cooper, and interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Conklin.