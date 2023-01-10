West Springs Hospital

Barton Glasser

A patient common area at West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction.

The recently created Colorado Behavioral Health Administration has given West Springs Hospital a clean bill of health.

At the end of last week, administration inspectors completed another survey of the 48-bed psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction that resulted in it being in full compliance. That comes a month after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found the hospital to be 100% in compliance.

Raynard Ware

Raynard Ware is senior vice president of Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction.