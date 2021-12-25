A man who took a bit of an unorthodox career path to natural resource management, including a stint working in Grand Junction as a political aide to a U.S. senator, is looking forward with excitement to his new job as Colorado state forester.
Matt McCombs, currently Gunnison district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, is leaving that job in early January for his new position as state forester, leading the Colorado State Forest Service. There, he’s looking forward to expanding on the work he’s been involved with doing shared stewardship projects on forests to address threats such as beetle and disease infestation and wildfires. He’ll be able to take advantage of new state and federal funding being made available for such work.
“Between the investments the (state) legislature had made and the investments Congress has recently made, this is an extremely exciting time” for forest management, McCombs said.
He said those involved in forest management have been talking for decades about increasing the pace and scale of forestry activities to restore ecosystems and improve the health of forests, and there have been great examples across the state of following a collaborative management model for doing that.
“The missing piece has been a bold investment, and that piece is no longer missing,” he said.
FOREST HEALTH & WILDFIRE CHALLENGES
Among the new investments, this year state lawmakers passed a bill allocating $25 million in stimulus money to address forest health and wildfire challenges. That includes $17 million to implement a strategic wildfire action program for fuel-reduction work, including in wildfire-prone communities.
The recently passed federal infrastructure bill includes more than $3 billion in investments to address wildland fire issues, through measures such as forest restoration, hazardous fuels management, and more year-round, full-time federal firefighters and boosts in firefighter pay.
“I feel like it’s just in time,” said McCombs of the new state and federal funding.
He said the challenges forests are facing these days, including fires, drought, insects, disease and a warming climate, don’t know boundaries, and the solutions need to be comprehensive.
“I can tell you that I know for a fact that the Colorado State Forest Service under my leadership will be at the vanguard of putting these investments to ground.”
McCombs knows first-hand the fire dangers forests face today. He’s served on Type 1 incident management teams since 2013. In that capacity he spent 18 days on last year’s 139,000-acre Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction, working on logistics to help meet the food, medical-support and other needs of firefighters.
The Colorado State Forest Service provides technical forestry assistance, wildfire mitigation expertise and outreach and education to landowners and communities, according to its website. It is a service and outreach agency of the Warner College of Natural Resources at Colorado State University, and provides staffing for the Division of Forestry within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. It has received funding from state and federal grants, state general funds, severance tax revenues and other sources.
GUNNISON BASIN WORK
McCombs is succeeding Mike Lester, who retired from the job this summer. McCombs said his interest in the job stems from having had an opportunity in the Gunnison Basin to work with the State Forest Service on shared stewardship projects.
These included a project to log and otherwise treat a beetle-infested forest in the area of the Wilder on the Taylor community in the Taylor Canyon area. The project involved not just the state and federal forest agencies, but also private landowners and the National Forest Foundation.
“It’s a great example of this concept of shared stewardship,” McCombs said. “... The bottom line is that working closely with our state partners inspired in me a desire to take some of these working models to scale and use the unique relationships that I have on both the state and federal side to meet the moment,” and work thoughtfully but rapidly to make use of the investments the state legislature and Congress have made, he said.
McCombs was born when his parents lived in Summit County, and grew up in Littleton. He deployed to Iraq in 2003 as a combat medic with the Colorado Army National Guard and served as a medical service officer in the Montana Air National Guard, achieving the rank of captain before leaving the service in 2012, according to a State Forest Service news release.
Not long after returning from Iraq, McCombs was hired to work as a regional representative out of Grand Junction for Ken Salazar, who had been newly elected as a U.S. senator in 2004.
“That kind of started the legislative sort of side of my land management career,” McCombs said.
He said western Colorado public lands issues were a key focus of his work during his more than three years working for Salazar.
McCombs also has worked as an aide to Jon Tester, a U.S. senator in Montana, as a veteran liaison and on defense and public-land issues.
After earning a master’s degree in public administration with some emphasis in environmental management, McCombs was accepted into the two-year Presidential Management Fellows Program, a federal leadership development program.
That led to him starting his U.S. Forest Service career, first as a deputy district ranger in Eagle. He later served as a district ranger in North Carolina before taking the Gunnison job.
Now, he and his wife Olivia, their two children and two “Doodle” dogs will be moving to Fort Collins. But as someone who has lived in several Western Slope locations, also including Durango and Mancos, he will remain aware of the challenges people face in this region.
“Part of my background is that I have a really good set of relationships and experiences on the Western Slope that will assure that all of Colorado will remain in our focus,” he said.