The state’s health insurance marketplace is encouraging undocumented residents that they can sign up for health insurance, and may qualify for subsidies under Colorado’s new health care option.
That marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado that was established in 2011 under the federal Affordable Care Act, has launched a new online program designed to give undocumented residents a “safe way” to enroll in plans offered under the new Colorado Option.
The marketplace said that of the 5,700 people who have used the program, known as OmniSalud, about 5,600 of them have qualified for full subsidies, meaning their premiums are $0.
“We know that if you or someone in your family is undocumented, you haven’t had good options to manage your health without health insurance,” Connect for Health’s chief executive officer, Kevin Patterson, said in a statement this week. “That’s why we are so grateful that we could implement this innovative program for Coloradans using our new platform, Colorado Connect.”
The Colorado Option, which is being offered for the first time starting next year, came from a 2021 law approved by the Colorado Legislature that requires all health insurance companies that operate in the state to offer a lower-cost insurance plan to all state residents.
While that law has received a lot of scrutiny since it was enacted, little has been said about it allowing residents to qualify for lower or no premiums regardless of “immigration status.”
Little except from the state’s three Republican representatives, Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.
Over the summer, the three jointly introduced a bill in Congress in an attempt to block the use of federal funds to subsidize health care premiums for the undocumented.
“Leave it to the radical leftists in Denver to fund new ways to put illegal aliens before law-abiding Coloradans,” Boebert said in a statement put out by Buck’s press office in July, when the bill was introduced. “This latest move by Denver Democrats puts America last, further incentivizes illegal immigration at our southern border, and manipulates the Affordable Care Act so that bureaucrats can use your tax dollars on health care for illegal immigrants.”
That bill, HR 8441, has gone nowhere and is expected to die when the current Congress ends this year, meaning it would have to be reintroduced next year if the three choose to go forward. If it is, it could receive more favorable attention after the Republicans take control of the House.
The Colorado Option is only possible because the state applied for, and received, a special waiver, known as a Section 1332 waiver, to offer it.
That waiver was intended to allow states to offer innovative ways to help lower insurance premiums. Colorado received a similar waiver to create its Reinsurance Program, which offers insurance to insurance companies to help pay for high-cost policy holders.
“Instead of using Section 1332 waivers as originally intended, to grant states flexibility to implement innovative health care solutions, Democrats are using the waiver program to make federally funded health insurance a reality for illegal aliens,” Buck said in a statement. “This is a slap in the face to American taxpayers who get up, go to work and are fighting to survive amidst 9.1% Bidenflation.”
Colorado Republicans, who opposed the Colorado Option plans, have renewed their criticism of them in recent weeks after the Division of Insurance announced last month that the overall cost of health care plans will increase next year.
In October, the division announced that, on average, health insurance plans statewide will increase 10.4%, adding that some enrollees can still find lower cost deals.
Republicans, however, remain skeptical.
“The reality is that for most Coloradans, the Colorado Option plans are more expensive than the traditional, non-Colorado Option plans,” state Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, wrote in an op-ed published in the Colorado Springs Gazette last week. “In fact, 60% of Coloradans will have plan choices that are less expensive than the Colorado Option. This is hardly the discount that backers of the Colorado Option claimed the system would deliver.”
Open enrollment for next year’s plans began Nov. 1 and will continue until Jan. 15.