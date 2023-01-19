Despite the recent pandemic, when hospitals had to curtail certain procedures, the larger ones still managed to increase their reserve funds by millions of dollars, continuing to keep Colorado among the top 10 in the nation in costs, prices and profits, according to three new state reports released Wednesday.

Those reports also showed that St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction continued to lead other SCL Health hospitals in the state in record profits, earning a total profit of nearly 13% in 2020 and 2021.

