The Grand Junction Fire Department opened its sixth fire station in the city on Monday. As COVID restrictions kept the unveiling ceremony small, Grand Junction Fire Chief Ken Watkins admitted there is still work to be done in making the station and its crew feel like a part of the community. He wanted the surrounding community to know its doors and lines are now open.
“One of the things we really take pride in is being a part of the community,” he said. “We want to fit in. We want the crews to fit in. We want the neighbors to feel comfortable enough to knock on our door. Unfortunately, they can’t right now because of COVID.”
When the pandemic is over, Watkins plans to have some kind of open house for the community so residents can see firsthand what their tax dollars bought. The new station is the first of three to be added in the next few years after the passage of the 2B First Responders Tax in 2019.
“I want the community to know this is the city of Grand Junction’s fire station and all the community. These firetrucks, this building, they belong to the community not us,” he said.
The station will include 22 first responders working three shifts. Housed at the station will be a ladder truck, brush engine, two ambulances and two ATVs. It took 20 subcontractors fewer than eight months to complete the 10,000- square-foot structure.
FCI Project Manager Brian Young said at the unveiling ceremony that while the design of the building wouldn’t work in all areas of Grand Junction, it fits well with the neighborhood off Horizon Drive.
“These are important and it’s fun to be a part of,” he said.
Construction and design costs on the new building were about $4.6 million, according to Watkins.
“We’re fairly confident we’re going to be below that,” he said. “There are still things we are purchasing. We’re still working on the landscaping and added new staff.”
The station, located at 729 27 Road, will serve more than 10,000 people over 6.69 square miles in Grand Junction. It will be responsible for protecting 3,733 homes and 129 businesses in the community.
With construction complete, deciding which firefighters and staff at the Fire Department would work there was another matter.
“We have a bid system for where people want to work and it’s by rank,” Watkins said. “Each station has a captain, which is the supervisor, a fire engineer, the driver of the trucks, paramedics and a number of firefighters.”
He said starting with the captains, the staff requested their choice of station, but they also had to be trained for the specialty of that station as well. While the Fire Department is an all-hazards one, each station has its own specialty.
Station 2, for example, which is located on Patterson Road, serves the highest call volume of any of the stations, and thus firefighters housed there must be ready for busy days.
Watkins said there are a number of reasons firefighters bid to work at a particular station.
“Some people pick based on being closer to home, some pick because it is a brand new facility. Others may just pick based on call volume. Maybe they are at a point in their career where they don’t want to work at the busiest station,” he said.
At Station 6, given its location off Horizon Drive, firefighters will be best prepared to handle airport-related calls and desert rescues.
“The captains are either doing that work already or they are interested in it. Same with the engineers,” Watkins said.
Desert rescues can present a variety of challenges.
“The most challenging part is from the beginning, identifying the location of the patient,” Capt. Derek Sjolund said. “The desert is a giant maze, and there’s not a whole lot of landmarks that people know about.”
Sjolund said the new station allows for quicker deployment for north desert rescue. The two ATVs are housed at the station because of the need to conduct desert rescues.
Designed with an air filtration system in its bay, Station 6 will limit firefighters’ exposure to carcinogenic materials from the firetruck engine’s exhaust fumes when they return from assignments. The building also includes a gym, kitchen and sleeping corridors.
An alert system has been installed throughout the station so anyone in one of the bedrooms is alerted the second there is a call.
The station’s unveiling was celebrated by its staff, the Fire Department and city officials who helped see the 2B ballot measure passed.
“This achievement is so important for the city,” Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann said Monday.