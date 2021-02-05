The campaign to urge the U.S. House to expel U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from her 3rd Congressional District seat now has a national player.
A little known minor political party, Working Families Party, is running radio ads and erecting billboards around the expansive district calling for the freshman Republican’s ouster, citing her actions during the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
That party now has several “Expel Lauren Boebert” billboards in Grand Junction, Steamboat Springs and Pueblo. Additionally, a mobile billboard has been seen recently in Glenwood Springs and Rifle, where Boebert owns a restaurant. The Grand Junction billboard is alongside the Fifth Street bridge.
The group is calling out Boebert for allegedly urging, and possibly even helping, supporters of former President Donald Trump to storm the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
The radio ads, which are airing on several stations, feature two retired combat veterans — George Autobee and David Vigil — the same two men who created a super PAC, Rural Colorado United, to oppose Boebert’s campaign last year.
“As a fellow Marine, I agree with what George says in the ad,” said former Monte Vista council member Matthew Martinez, a member of the Working Families Party. “All of us who are veterans or still serving took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, and that includes defending attacks on the democracy that is our country’s bedrock. Extremists who attack our democracy, like congressmember Boebert, are not serving our nation and have no business representing us.”
The left-leaning party is not a recognized one in Colorado, but the group does have a small chapter in the state. It actually is only a recognized third party in three states, but has been very active in several others, including playing an active role in Democrats winning two U.S. Senate seats in Georgia.
The party has branches in numerous states that act more like political action committees that support progressive candidates. Although Boebert was among many other GOP representatives who challenged the Electoral College count that day, which officially certified Democrat Joe Biden as president, she has repeatedly — and loudly — refuted any claims that she was in any way involved in the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol.
“They accuse me of live-tweeting the speaker’s presence after she had been safely removed from the Capitol, as if I was revealing some big secret, when in fact this removal was also being broadcast on TV,” Boebert said in a statement a week after the riot. “They act as if Republicans created objections to the Electoral College certification out of thin air. They act as though a reference to the founding of our country and the bravery of upholding our constitutional oath is criminal.”
Before that riot began, Boebert had tweeted “Today is 1776,” and later tweeted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been escorted out of the House chamber as rioters were trying to break down the doors, several of whom were saying they wanted to find the Democratic speaker and then-Republican Vice President Mike Pence.
Her critics also point to Boebert’s floor speech that day as rioters could be heard in the hallways just outside the House chambers saying, “I have constituents outside this building right now. I promised my voters to be their voice.”
On Wednesday, state Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Vail Democrat whose district includes Delta County, became the immediate frontrunner for her party’s nomination to challenge Boebert in 2022.