The number of workers filing initial claims for unemployment benefits dipped for the first time in three weeks, but they still are higher than they were in August, according to the most recent data released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
That increase was mirrored in the six-county region, but is relatively low by comparison.
The total number of new claims statewide by the end of last week dropped to 5,735, compared to 6,242 the week prior. The state’s total labor force increased by about 59,600 in September, bringing it to about 3.1 million.
In the six-county area here — Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco counties — there were only 267 new claims filed by the end of the week of Oct. 3. Mesa County workers continue to make up about half that number. The region’s total labor force is nearly 155,400.
The number of local workers filing for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance also dropped during the week ending Oct. 10 to 122.
That PUA money was approved by Congress in March to help self-employed and gig workers who largely don’t qualify for regular state unemployment benefits.
At the same time, the number of continued weekly claims in the region has steadily declined since the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, according to a department database.
Those dwindling numbers — 2,906 in Mesa County and 2,500 in the other five area counties combined as of the week ending Oct. 3 — helped keep the region’s September unemployment rate under the state average of 6.4%.
The department announced earlier this week that area counties had unemployment rates last month that ranged from a low of 4.8% in Moffat County to as much as 5.7% in Mesa County. This time last year, Mesa County’s unemployment rate was 2.8%
Statewide, the total number of Coloradans who have filed for regular unemployment benefits at one point or another since the pandemic began now is at 581,334. Adding PUA filers, that number rises to more than 751,600 as of the end of last week.
Of those, 111,129 Coloradans continue to receive unemployment checks, 67,234 are getting PUA money and another 39,611 are receiving payments under the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which allows workers to receive an additional 13 weeks of benefits after their regular 26-week payments end.
The hardest hit industries continue to be accommodation and food services, retail trade and health care and social assistance.
To date, the state has paid out more than $2 billion in regular unemployment benefits, and another $2 billion in federal aid.
A shorter-term federal aid program created by President Donald Trump known as Lost Wages Assistance has paid out about $367 million to Colorado workers.
But while that $300-a-week program has expired, there’s still money available for others who qualify.
They have until Saturday to file claims for that money, and can still get the full six weeks if they do.
Those who qualify must already be receiving at least $100 a week in other state or federal unemployment aid.