The number of Colorado workers filing initial claims for unemployment benefits fell below 5,000 for the first time since the pandemic began in mid-March, according to the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
By the end of last week, 4,840 people filed initial claims for regular unemployment assistance, down from 5,007 the prior week. During the Great Recession a decade ago, the average weekly filings were at about 4,800, said Ryan Gedney, chief economist for the department.
Gedney, however, said the recent declining numbers aren’t likely to last as the fall and winter months approach.
“While claims activity has steadily declined over the past three months, I anticipate we will experience upticks in the fourth quarter, possibly even as early as next week or the following week,” Gedney said.
“Colder weather may cause a surge in new and recurring layoffs within the restaurant sector due to an inability to seat patrons outdoors and reduced capacity indoors. Since mid-March, restaurants have accounted for about 15% of all industry-level initial claims in Colorado.”
That decrease in initial weekly filings was mirrored in the six-county area, where 225 people filed initial claims for regular unemployment benefits by the week ending Sept. 12, the lowest it’s seen since the second week of March.
As it’s been all along, the preponderance of those filers — 138 — were in Mesa County. The remaining 87 were in Delta, Garfield, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco counties.
Although claims for regular benefits are down, the number of Colorado workers filing for aid through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program were up. By the end of last week, 2,413 people statewide asked for help from that program, up from 1,899 the previous week.
Locally, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were slightly up last week as well, 84 compared to 62 the week prior.
Gedney said he’s anticipating seeing more Colorado workers file for aid through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, another federal program that provides for an additional 13 weeks of regular benefits.
Normally, workers are entitled to up to 26 weeks of aid.
“One extremely important factor is that the week ending Sept. 19 marks exactly 26 weeks since continued claims started to increase due to impacts from COVID-19,” he said.
“Therefore, that massive influx of individuals who filed in March and April, and are still unemployed and receiving benefits, are going to start transitioning to PEUC in relatively large numbers.”
As of the week ending Sept. 12, 147,666 Coloradans — 5,967 in the six-county region — were still receiving weekly regular unemployment checks.
Nearly 726,000 Coloradans have filed for regular or federal aid at one time or another since the pandemic began.
Since March, the state has paid out nearly $2 billion in regular unemployment benefits, nearly $2.5 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance aid, $67.5 million in PEUC checks and $311 million in the newly created Lost Wages Assistance program, which offered only six weeks in unemployment assistance.