For the first time in more than two months, the number of new weekly filers for unemployment insurance benefits statewide have increased.
By the end of last week, another 12,941 people applied for unemployment insurance, up 792 from the prior week, officials with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday.
That’s from a high of 104,217 during the week ending April 11, bringing to 504,506 the total number of Coloradans who have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay at home beginning in March.
The department also saw a dramatic increase in the people who applied for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, money that Congress made available primarily for self-employed and gig workers, people who don’t qualify for regular UI benefits.
Those weekly filers went from 6,414 by the end of May to 10,151 by the end of last week. That money also is available to regular unemployment insurance filers, but only after their UI benefits run out.
“We believe mostly we can attribute that to people who had exhausted regular benefits and now are eligible to apply for the PUA benefits,” said Cher Haavind, deputy director of the department.
“We expected to see an uptick in those PUA claims, and that’s what would account for that increase.,” she said.
Those Colorado numbers were consistent with what about half of other states reported by the end of last week, though nationally the total number of new filers dropped by about 1.5 million. Nationally, about 47 million people have filed for state or federal unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.
Regardless of the number of people who have filed for unemployment benefits, only about half of them are still receiving weekly checks, at least as of the week ending May 23, the latest state data available. Still, the 238,328 people who continued to receive checks is about 17 times greater than the 2019 weekly average.
In the six-county area, 9,722 people still were receiving UI payments as of that week. That’s out of the 18,752 area residents who have filed for benefits since March.
While Garfield County saw a nominal increase in the number of new filers by the end of that week, all others saw a decrease.
Mesa County continues to see more filers than all five other area counties combined.
Nationally, about 21 million people were still receiving unemployment insurance checks, according to the latest figures available by the U.S. Department of Labor.