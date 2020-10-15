The number of Colorado workers who filed initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits increased for the second time in as many weeks, reversing a downward trend that had lasted for months.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported Thursday that 6,242 workers filed for regular unemployment benefits by the end of last week, up from 5,892 the week before.
Until two weeks ago, claims had steadily been declining since the last week in March.
The six-county area saw a similar uptick in new claims, but only slightly. By the end of the week of Sept. 26, 202 local workers filed new claims, up from 187 from the week before. Those filings, too, had been declining each week since the end of March.
Self-employed and gig workers who filed initial claims for federal Pandemic Unemployment Aid also increased by the end of last week, going from 2,309 claims filed for the week ending Oct. 3 to 2,532 by the end of last week. More than 140 workers in the region filed for that federal aid as of the week ending Oct. 3.
Those workers have no where else to turn but the federal PUA program, created by Congress in March, because they generally don’t qualify for regular unemployment benefits.
Overall, 742,894 Coloradans have filed for state or federal unemployment money since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 141,923 were still receiving a check by the end of September.
More than 5,700 of workers in the six-county area — Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco counties — were still receiving weekly checks by the end of last month, more than half of which live in Mesa County.
To date, the state has paid out more than $2 billion in regular state benefits, nearly $678 million in PUA money, and $110 million in federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, another federal program that extends unemployment benefits another 13 weeks beyond the normal 26 weeks that are allowed.