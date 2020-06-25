For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to shut down back in March, the number of weekly filers for unemployment insurance benefits dropped below 10,000.
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment officials said that decline will delay the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund from going insolvent until much later than initially thought.
“We estimate that there’s probably about $450 (million) to $500 million remaining in the UI trust fund,” said Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the department. “We have one more full week left to pay out for this state fiscal year, the end of June, so I think it’s possible that the trust fund will be pretty close to $400 million for June 30. That is a lot higher than we anticipated about a month and a half to two months ago.”
Gedney said that amount should extend the fund’s solvency into late August or early September. Initially, he and other department officials feared that might happen by the end of this month or early in July. The state has been paying out about $80 million to $90 million in benefits each week.
Once that happens, law requires states to borrow money from the federal government to allow them to continue making payments to unemployed workers. Under coronavirus aid bills approved by Congress in recent months, those states won’t be assessed interest through the end of this year.
Gedney said workers receiving checks won’t notice when that happens. They will continue to receive them as long as they qualify for benefits.
“From the claimant’s standpoint, there should be a seamless transition in payments for them with no interruptions,” he said. “It’s really on our side in terms of having to borrow from the federal account.”
The last time the state had to do that was about a decade ago, during the Great Recession.
To date, the state has paid out about $2.7 billion in state and federal unemployment claims, about a third of which came from the trust fund.
As of the end of last week, 9,882 Coloradans filed initial claims for regular UI benefits, while another 10,385 applied for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That’s money provided by the federal government primarily to help self-employed and gig workers who generally don’t qualify for regular unemployment.
That weekly figure is the lowest since 2,321 people filed claims during the week ending March 14. That's about the average weekly claims during all of 2019.
Still, it brings the total number of people who have filed for benefits to 588,988 since the shutdown began, about 231,725 of which were still receiving checks as of the week ending June 6.
Locally, while Mesa County saw a slight increase in the number of new regular UI filers that same week, all other areas in the six-county area decreased. Regardless, all counties here saw a marked increase in filers for federal pandemic aid by the week, in some cases almost a doubling.
During the week of June 6, 422 local workers filed new claims, but that swelled to 751 by June 13.