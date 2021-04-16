The number of new weekly filers for regular state unemployment insurance benefits fell again for the seventh straight week, while the number of displaced workers getting weekly checks also continues to drop, although at a lesser rate, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
By the end of last week, 8,927 Coloradans filed initial weekly unemployment claims, down from 9,305 for the week ending April 3.
That continues a steady decline from a high of 14,977 new weekly filers for the week of Feb. 20.
At the same time, the number of people filing for federal aid also has gone down, but only for the second week. As of the end of last week, 2,132 gig and self-employed workers filed for aid from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, down slightly from 2,180 the prior week.
The department attributes the weekly decline in new claims to its ID.me verification system, which is designed to combat fraudulent claims from getting approved.
That new system, however, has been fraught with issues, such as unusually long wait times.
The number of workers receiving weekly PUA aid also decreased, from 87,880 for the week ending March 27 to 63,248 by April 3, the latest figures available.
Overall, more than 218,500 Coloradans continued to receive weekly checks, including 85,279 who are getting extended benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which allows workers to get 11 additional weeks of aid after their regular unemployment benefits expire.
County-by-county rates haven’t been available since the end of last year.
Since the pandemic began more than a year ago, the state has paid out nearly $3 billion in regular unemployment, $1.3 billion in PUA aid, and nearly $3.4 billion in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. That’s the $300-a-week additional aid approved by Congress in January, which began as a $600-a-week allotment last year.
The state also has paid out nearly $770 million in PEUC money, about $389 million in Lost Wages Assistance and $32 million in State Extended Benefits, that’s another state-approved program that extends benefits for an additional 13 weeks after claimants exhaust their normal 26 weeks of aid.
That last program hasn’t been available since November. It only kicks in when the state’s insured unemployment rate is above 5%.
Currently, it’s at 3.13%.
That percentage measures the number of displaced workers in the state’s labor force who still are receiving weekly unemployment paychecks, and shouldn’t be confused with the state’s actual unemployment rate, which was at 6.6% last month.