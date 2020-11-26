Last month, eight new volunteers were sworn-in as Court Appointed Special Advocates for Mesa County, joining the nearly 100 other CASAs in the community that have been working to ensure the kids of Mesa County are looked after during what has been a difficult year for all.
“We’re currently at 96, which is down a bit. This time last year we had closer to 108 and have had several drop out between March and now,” said Joy Thompson, executive director for special advocate program.
CASA of Mesa County trains and supports community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused or neglected.
A judge presiding over a dependency and neglect case may appoint a special advocate volunteer and any person or agency having knowledge of the facts of a dependency case can request an advocate from the judge.
Volunteers monitor their case and report back to the judge about the well-being of the child involved.
Last year the program served over 320 abused and neglected children.
New volunteer advocates are required to go through an extensive 30-hour training program before being sworn in to be assigned to a child in the foster care system.
While COVID-19 forced the court system to go virtual, many cases have been able to move forward.
Mesa County Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre said COVID-19 has had little impact in protecting abused children in the community.
“I can tell you when we charge cases of sexual abuse, the jail is still taking those arrest. The new arrest standards have no impact on sex abuse offenders,” Mahre said.
She said that while the move to a virtual courtroom looks and feels different, they continue to charge and prosecute those cases
“We’re still meeting with parents and children and continue to talk about resolving cases short of trials. We’re still doing pleas and sentencing during COVID,” Mahre said.
With everyone appearing in court via a computer screen these days, Mahre said the role of CASAs are as vital as ever.
“The more contact children have with people outside their household, the more likely they will feel safe disclosing what’s going on. Even if they don’t see the kids firsthand, meeting virtually helps. It’s great to have a second set of eyes,” she said.
For Thompson and her team of volunteer advocates, appearing in court virtually, while not ideal, has been manageable.
“We’re still able to submit reports to the court and all the parties on the cases and have transitioned to calling in. It is a little cumbersome,” Thompson said.
The bigger frustrations have come in starting new cases.
“There are some frustrations with hearings getting postponed,” Thompson said.. “What we are finding is cases in the beginning months are getting slowed down. Cases aren’t moving as quickly from the start as they used to or as quickly as they should and that’s been an issue.”
The pandemic has also made their doing job and connecting with children more difficult.
“It’s difficult to evaluate homes virtually. Teachers also could be a big help for CASAs in getting to know what’s going on with a child but with schools moving online that becomes more difficult,” Thompson said. “It’s not the same seeing a child over Zoom. A lot of CASAs are struggling with that lack of interacting with the child. When we can go back to in-person a lot of people will be very happy.”
Perhaps the biggest challenges for the volunteer advocates these past few months, however, has been a lack of closure on cases they’ve spent years of their lives with.
CASA volunteers continue with their assigned case until the child is either returned home or adopted and the case is closed.
“For most of the summer we’ve been doing adoptions virtually through the court,” Thompson.
She said some CASAs were able to call in to see the adoption through video but others weren’t able to see their case through to the finish line
Average cases last 18 to 24 months for volunteers, during which time they can build a rapport with the child they are advocating for, their family or their adoptive family. Thompson said volunteers have always been a participant in the adoption or returning home process before 2020.
“Adoptions have also been really big events in years past. Most families have little adoption parties for CASAs to attend and they can bring gifts for the kids. Not being able to do that has been a really big change. It’s hard,” she said.
Even with the cases that don’t go to adoption, it can be hard for the volunteers to say goodbye.
“That’s been a difficult transition over Zoom, over telephone. For CASAs that closure of their case has been huge,” Thompson said.
In order to give the children and volunteer advocates a little closure, Thompson said volunteer advocates will be giving to each child a gift for the holidays through contactless delivery thanks to a recent grant donation.
“We wanted to make sure they are seeing joy in giving holiday gifts,” she added.
Children are added to the CASA of Mesa County waiting list on a regular basis as CASA volunteers continue to be the eyes and ears of the court, and the voice of the child in court.