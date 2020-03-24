A Grand Junction-based website and software development company has teamed with the Palisade Chamber of Commerce to alert the public as to which businesses are still open during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Fusion Group USA, headquartered in downtown Grand Junction, started the website whosopencolorado.com on Saturday and already has more than 100 businesses loaded on its site.
Fusion Group Principal and Lead Developer Sal Iadicicco said the site took about 17 hours to get up and running.
“We decided to build this site and put a central place for those who are not on social media to hop on and see who is open,” he said.
The website allows the user to search for a business by name, by category, by city and by products or services. Businesses or the public can also add names to the list. The entries are confirmed by the Fusion Group USA team.
Since the website launched late Saturday, some businesses from the Front Range have been added to the list.
“It’s for anyone in Colorado, but was ideally intended for western Colorado,” Iadicicco said.
The idea for the site came up after a conversation between Iadicicco and Palisade Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrew Weber.
“Everyone focuses on what is closed, but it would be nice to get information out on what’s open so the general public can access them,” Weber said. “It’s another resource for the general public to use and support our businesses.”
The website is free to add a business and free to use. Businesses can also use the site to post coupons and deals for customers.
Iadicicco said his business has felt the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and hopes the site will help some of his fellow business owners.
“We’re trying to drive commerce to all of us struggling businesses,” he said.