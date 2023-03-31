Several Western Slope lawmakers from both sides of the political divide have introduced a package of bills aimed at protecting rural Coloradans and livestock when wolves are reintroduced into the state.

The lawmakers — Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, and Perry Will, R-New Castle; and Reps. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Marc Catlin, R-Montrose — are joining House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, in introducing three bills.

