Several Western Slope lawmakers from both sides of the political divide have introduced a package of bills aimed at protecting rural Coloradans and livestock when wolves are reintroduced into the state.
The lawmakers — Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, and Perry Will, R-New Castle; and Reps. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Marc Catlin, R-Montrose — are joining House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, in introducing three bills.
The bills calls for delaying reintroduction until federal rules are in place, creating a compensation fund to reimburse livestock owners who lose animals to wolves, and authorizing a new wildlife license plate to help raise money for that fund.
“These bills are a commitment to protecting those who will have to live daily with the impacts of wolves on the ground in Colorado by giving them the tools and resources they deserve to effectively manage those impacts,” Roberts said.
The first, Senate Bill 256, says that no introduction of wolves will occur until the state gets federal approval of a special regulation known as a 10J Rule, which would permit ranchers and property owners to use lethal action as a method of last resort if their livestock or working animals are in immediate danger of a wolf attack.
Will and Lukens said the 10J Rule is in direct response to comments from Western Slope residents about reintroduction.
“Having a 10J allows Colorado to have management of wolves in our state in cooperation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service,” Will said. “This management flexibility is critical to the success of the wolf reintroduction plan. Further, secure funding for conflict prevention and livestock depredation compensation is critical for success of the plan and non-lethal prevention techniques and compensation to producers.”
Proposition 114 that voters approved in 2020 calling for a reintroduction of gray wolves includes a provision that requires compensation to livestock owners who lose animals to wolves.
The second measure in the package, Senate Bill 255, is designed to create a special fund to do just that. The bill calls for putting up to $350,000 a year into the fund.
“By establishing a compensation fund for Coloradans who suffer livestock loses from wolves, we are doubling down on our commitment to protect our farmers, ranchers and the Western Slope way of life,” McCluskie said. “Our bipartisan legislative package works with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife to help mitigate the effects of wolf reintroduction, protect Coloradans’ livelihood and respect the new regulations approved by voters in Prop 114.”
The final bill, HB1265, is to create a new “Born to Be Wild” license plate, excess proceeds from which would go into a new Wolf Compensation Fund created under SB255.