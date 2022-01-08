New Year's Eve snowball fight leads to stabbing By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Jan 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print One person was hospitalized New Year’s Eve after an apparent snowball fight at Rocket Park escalated into a stabbing, according to Grand Junction Police.Grand Junction Police responded to Rocket Park at about 11:50 p.m. Dec. 31 after a 911 caller reported their friend had been stabbed, police said.According to police, a group of males involved in the incident told police they had been in a snowball fight and accidentally hit a vehicle passing by, which turned and parked in a nearby alley. According to police, a teenage male got out of the car and engaged in a verbal, then physical altercation with the group, which led to one of the males involved being stabbed.The male who was stabbed was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.A 17-year-old male was taken into custody and charged with first degree assault and tampering with evidence, according to police.He was remanded to the Division of Youth Services. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Fight Snowball Police Crime New Year's Eve Stabbing Male Grand Junction Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView