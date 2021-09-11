Firefighter Ethan Archer, a recent graduate of the Grand Junction Fire Department’s Recruit Academy, was 4 years old on September 11, 2001, but he still remembers how that day felt.
“I remember the day,” Archer said. “I remember the effect it had on my family and my mother, in particular. I remember interacting with them and knowing something was wrong. I had no appreciation for the event itself at the time.”
A NEW GENERATION
Now, as a firefighter himself, Archer and the other members of his academy class, including some who were born after that unmerciful terrorist attack, are honoring the 343 firefighters who died on that day when the World Trade Center towers fell.
“We’ve reached a period where, while that event wasn’t really all that long ago, there’s a generation in the fire service that is entirely post-9/11, which is an interesting thought,” Archer said.
Even without the memories of the event itself, that younger generation wanted to do something to mark this year, the 20th anniversary, with a special remembrance gift. Each academy class creates a gift to benefit future classes, and this year, Archer and his peers built a metal memorial with all 343 names of the fallen firefighters on it.
“It seems like sometimes big events like that, the human aspect, the individual person sort of gets lost,” Archer said. “There were 343 firefighter fatalities on 9/11. That’s a lot of widows in the fire service, that’s a lot of orphans.”
The memorial, constructed with the help of Clemmer Welding, has an axe on one side, a set of irons on the other, and a 50-foot length of hose that will be carried during the class’s stair climbs. The hose includes the handwritten names of the deceased firefighters as well.
“The original idea for the 9/11 memorial was that we wanted a hose bundle, that 50-foot section of 2½ inch hose, with all of the names,” Archer said. “There were 343 FDNY firefighters that were killed at the towers. So we got this hose bundle and we hand wrote all of the names on it. That was sort of what got the ball rolling for the memorial and then it grew from there.”
Coming into the Grand Junction Fire Department on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks links this class to the tragic event, even if they have little or no memory of it. In Archer’s case there is an added link. His badge number is 2001.
“As soon as I was assigned that, there’s a weight to that to a certain extent, but I was pretty proud that I was able to have that,” Archer said.
ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE
The members of the Grand Junction Fire Department that were around to witness 9/11 say it was a surreal time. Battalion Chief Matt Carson had just welcomed his daughter into the world earlier that year.
“I woke up, went for a run, came back and turned on the TV and saw the one tower burning,” Carson said. “I think I yelled to my wife. When the second plane hit I thought, ‘What kind of world did I bring my daughter into.’”
Carson and Battalion Chief Chris McCoy were on duty with GJFD that day and they remember how quiet it was as seemingly everyone in town were watching the surreal events unfold on television.
“We were basically camped at the TV,” McCoy said. “That’s literally what we did the entire day with the exception of one call.”
The strange thing about that one call was it was also caused by the events of 9/11.
A mother living in Grand Junction was waiting to hear from her daughter and grandson who happened to be flying that day along one of the routes that had been targeted by the terrorists. Fortunately her daughter’s plane was not one of the ones hijacked.
“When the daughter called, (the mother) had a medical emergency,” Carson said. “That was the only call we went on, but it was directly tied to the daughter calling to say, ‘We’re OK,’ because she knew by then that planes had been hijacked.”
After the dust eventually settled from the attacks, changes to fire departments across the country were implemented. Money rolled in for anti-terror training and equipment. Incident Command Systems were implemented. It also drove home the reality of the dangers of fighting fires.
“It made a reality out of the hazards of our job,” McCoy said. “There is that potential when we go to work in the morning that you just don’t come home. We don’t spend a lot of time talking about it or a lot of time thinking about it, but you couldn’t avoid it there for quite a while after that.”
While the younger recruits did not go through the same experience, the work of the first responders on 9/11 continues to inspire and motivate them. On the memorial they included a quote from FDNY Captain Patrick Brown who reported that they were attempting to evacuate burn victims from the World Trade Center.
“His closing statement was, ‘We’re trying to send them down, but we’re still going up,’ ” Archer said. “That means a lot to a lot of people here. We’re still going up.”
The new GJFD memorial will be decided at a ceremony at the downtown fire station at 10 a.m. today.