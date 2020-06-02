Standoff puts man in jail
A standoff with local law enforcement on Sunday landed a Grand Junction man in jail.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated man threatening a woman with a gun around 5 p.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Meadow Road.
Deputies were able to safely evacuate the woman, but the man, identified as Zach Jayne, 37, refused to come out.
After several minutes, a single gunshot was fired from inside the residence toward the street where deputies were located.
No one was injured.
Jayne surrendered shortly after that and was arrested without further incident.
Jayne was taken to the hospital via ambulance for a medical evaluation.
While en route, he attempted to escape. Jayne was medically cleared at the hospital, then taken to the Mesa County Jail.
He faces three counts of felony menacing, two counts of criminal attempt of assault in the first degree on a peace officer, threatening with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, resisting arrest and attempt to escape.