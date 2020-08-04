Mesa County Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the overall tally to 286.
Seven people remain hospitalized and the two-week positivity rate is now 2.28%
A total of 12,903 tests have been given in the county. The age group with the most cases remains 20-29, now with 63, followed by 60-69 with 42 and 50-59 with 40.
The second person to die from COVID-19 in Mesa County, reported on Saturday, was a 60-year-old man, Mesa County Public Health reports.
VISITOR CENTER TO REMAIN CLOSED
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Monday that the Grand Mesa Visitor Center will remain closed to public use for the remainder of the 2020 season.
The decision was made to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with local, state and federal public health guidance and mandates, a news release said.
Restroom facilities remain open and available.
Information: Grand Valley Ranger District at 970-263-5800.
TRIALS PUSHED BACK AGAIN
On Monday, Twenty First Judicial District Chief Judge Brian Flynn continued all felony jury trials that were scheduled before October 6. It is not the first time he's pushed back the deadline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Given the current data related to COVID-19 in Mesa County, the congregation of large groups of community members for jury trials is currently found to be unacceptably dangerous," he wrote.
Judges may schedule felony criminal jury selections and trials to begin on or after October 6, he said. Priority will be give to short trials involving defendants who have been detained the longest.
Judges may also declare a mistrial on the grounds that a fair jury pool cannot be safely assembled. Civil and misdemeanor criminal jury selections for trails scheduled to begin on or after August 31 can also be approved by the chief judge.
"The Twenty-First Judicial District will continue to review its operations to identify measures that will help slow the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing contact between persons, while at the same time preserving its core mission of serving the public through the fair and impartial administration of justice," Flynn wrote.