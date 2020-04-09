Businessman joins commission race
Palisade businessman James “JJ” Fletcher has announced that he will run for Mesa County commissioner District 3 for the June 30 GOP primary as a write-in candidate.
Fletcher received 99 votes during the Mesa County Republican Party Assembly last month, five votes shy of those needed to get 30%, the threshold required to automatically be placed on the ballot.
Former commissioner Janet Rowland won more than enough to make the primary ballot. One other Republican, Robert Prescott, has turned in petitions to get onto the June ballot, but has not yet heard back from the Mesa County Clerk’s Office to see if he qualifies.
An unaffiliated candidate, William Page, also is trying to petition onto the general election ballot in November.
12-year-old driver dies in car crash
Evin Howe, 12, of Grand Junction died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.
Howe was involved in a vehicle rollover at 30 Road and Interstate 70 Business Loop. The Grand Junction Police Department confirmed Howe was the driver and only occupant in the vehicle.
He died at a local hospital from his injuries. The cause of death is blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.
Toxicology is pending and it does not appear that he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
The Grand Junction Police Department is overseeing the ongoing investigation.
Delta police arrest 2 burglary suspects
Michael James Mills, 26, of Grand Junction and Johnathan Brent Blanchette, 28, of Loma, are accused of second-degree burglary, among other charges, after being arrested in Delta on Saturday.
The Delta Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a business on Main Street in Delta at around 3 a.m. on Saturday. The building’s power was reportedly disabled and a door had been forced open when officers arrived. No one was located inside, but further investigation identified a dark SUV and two people had been on the premises and removed items from within the building, according to the Delta Police Department press release.
Later that evening, a traffic stop was conducted on a similar vehicle for driving with no lights on.
Numerous items including jewelry, electronics, various tools and more were recovered from within the vehicle and the two occupants, Mills and Blanchette were arrested and taken to jail, according to the press release.