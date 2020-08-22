Resurfacing to begin on Highway 92
A Colorado Department of Transportation project will begin Monday on Colorado Highway 92 east of Crawford.
The contractor, United Companies, will be resurfacing the highway to improve its safety and smoothness. The resurfacing project will be nearly 17 miles long, running from mile post 31 to 48.5.
$10,000 cash bond for assault suspect
Adam Clefe, 35, is accused of assault, felony menacing and other charges relating to an incident that occurred in the 500 block of Colorado Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Clefe received a $10,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Friday.
A Grand Junction resident reported to the Grand Junction Police Department that a neighbor was screaming and throwing items out of a second-story window about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
A second person called the police, stating that the same subject sprayed them with bear spray and threatened another person with a knife, according to the Police Department.
Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact with the suspect, later identified as Clefe, but were not successful.
Colorado Avenue was closed to traffic from Fifth Street to Sixth Street for several hours on Thursday, and an emergency shelter-in-place order was issued to nearby residents as police dealt with the barricaded suspect.
The police SWAT team was called out to assist, as well as SWAT with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
An apprehension team then successfully entered the apartment and took Clefe into custody. Colorado Avenue was reopened to traffic shortly after 7 p.m.
Labor Day DUI enforcement starts
Law enforcement across the state will be looking out for drunken drivers more closely from now until Labor Day as the latest driving- under-the-influence campaign kicked off Friday for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT, along with Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies, will be participating in the enforcement period and increased patrols should be expected across the state.
Through the first seven months of 2020, eight fatal crashes in Mesa County have been reported to CDOT, with one linked to impaired driving.
The 2020 Labor Day enforcement period will include 81 law enforcement agencies in Colorado. Last year, 99 agencies participated, resulting in 899 DUI arrests.
CDOT recently offered Colorado residents 50% off a personal BACtrack breathalyzer this summer in the hopes of getting more breathalyzers in the hands of Coloradans. More than 1,100 Colorado residents have purchased BACtrack breathalyzers since the discount became available in early July, according to CDOT.
Last year, more than 1,400 Coloradans purchased breathalyzers through the entire campaign from July-October.
Local police offer virtual ride-along
In a virtual ride-along posted throughout the day Friday to the Grand Junction Police Department’s Facebook page, those following along were given the opportunity to see what a day in the life of a police officer is like.
The photo tour began with a morning meeting between several police officers to touch base for the day and showed officers responding to calls throughout their shift.
In one call, officers and Grand Junction Fire Department personnel responded to a reported assault. In another, a juvenile driver was pulled over. There was no driver’s license, insurance or registration for the car. None of the five juveniles in the car was wearing a seat belt.
The virtual ride-along also highlighted some of the tools police officers use on the job, such as LIDAR equipment for catching speeders and some of the communications technology found in police cruisers.