The Colorado Department of Transportation announced it will begin work on North Avenue in Grand Junction on Tuesday to make it more handicapped-accessible.
The work will improve curb ramps, sections of adjacent sidewalks, curbs and gutters at 16 intersections along North Avenue.
The project is expected to be completed by mid-May, weather permitting. Travelers should expect lane and sidewalk closures at work zones during daylight hours Monday through Friday. Sidewalks may be closed to allow concrete to settle.
Glenwood Canyon roadwork begins
Traffic through Glenwood Canyon moved to one lane on Sunday as part of the Interstate 70 improvements.
Both eastbound and westbound traffic are using the lower eastbound driving deck as part of the 6.2-mile project. The improvements include resurfacing westbound I-70 between mile posts 119 and 125 with a placement of concrete, replacement of bridge joints and bearings, new pavement markings and ADA ramp improvements at rest areas.
Police looking for vandalism suspects
The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three subjects seen in a surveillance video posted to the agency’s Facebook page.
The three subjects are believed to have information pertaining to the theft and damage of a locked vehicle at a property on Compass Drive.
Those with any infomration are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 970-241-STOP.
Brush fires pop up
Grand Junction Fire Department responded to two brush fires Tuesday that damaged fencing and equipment.
The first was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of 24 Road. An agricultural burn had grown out of control and spread into a drainage ditch. The fire, approximately 1 acre in size, damaged some agricultural equipment and a fence.
The second fire came just before 5:30 p.m. along a canal on 28¼ Road behind an apartment complex. That fire destroyed several fences and is under investigation, according to the release.