Council meetings to begin earlier
Grand Junction City Council meetings will be starting earlier and are moving up the citizen comment period to immediately follow the Pledge of Allegiance and moment of silence.
The next meeting on Wednesday will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the council’s pre-meeting held at 5:20 p.m. This change comes after several months of increased participation in the public comment section of the meeting.
It is also providing ways for those who are unable to attend the meetings in person to make comments. Citizens can now call the City Council line at 970-244-1504 and leave a message, which will be played at the meeting. Residents must specify in the message that it is intended for the council meeting. People can also email the council at council@gjcity.org, but those will not be read at the meetings.
City Council meets in the City Hall Auditorium on the first and third Wednesday of each month and holds workshops on Mondays preceding the official meetings. Agendas and minutes of meetings can be found at gjcity.org.
Bison kills man
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who authorities say was possibly attacked by a bison in Utah has died.
Investigators believe Larry M. Adams, 55, was jogging on Antelope Island just outside Salt Lake City when he had a suspected encounter with a bison. Adams was alone, hurt and calling for help when two women heard him and called 911.