COVID cases reported at Leroux Creek
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has informed Delta County Public Health of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Leroux Creek Foods.
An outbreak is defined as two positive cases at the same location within a 14-day period. An investigation team identified the positive cases and immediately began contact tracing.
According to CDPHE guidelines, outbreak resolution is defined as 28 days after the onset of symptoms of the last case. A previous outbreak at the Delta County Sheriff’s Office was resolved as of August 30.
City launches customer utility portal
Today the City of Grand Junction Customer Service department is launching CustomerConnect, a new Utility Billing portal for residents. The portal can be accessed at gjcity.org/residents/pay-my-utility-bill/CustomerConnect/.
CustomerConnect allows customers to view their account balance, pay bills and view usage, among other functions.
CustomerConnect services will serve as a replacement to eCare and can be accessed via the City website.
Stepmother found ‘competent’ for trial
COLORADO SPRINGS — State psychiatrists have found a Colorado woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson and later plotting to break out of jail mentally competent to stand trial, a judge said Tuesday.
Their conclusion was revealed during a court hearing for Letecia Stauch, who was ordered by Judge Gregory Warner in June to undergo a competency exam at the request of her lawyers. After learning the results, Stauch’s lawyers asked Warner for a second opinion, likely delaying proceedings in the case for several months, The Gazette reported.
If the second exam done by a different doctor finds Stauch is not competent, Warner would hold a hearing to determine whether she will stand trial.
Investigators believe Stauch killed her stepson, Gannon Stauch, in their Colorado Springs home a few hours before reporting him missing on Jan. 27. She said he failed to return after going to a friend’s house.
After a search that lasted for weeks came up empty, investigators presumed the boy was dead and arrested the stepmother in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on March 2. His remains were found later that month in the small city of Pace, in the Florida Panhandle.
Group files lawsuit against COVID rules
OGDEN, Utah — A group in Utah filed a lawsuit against the governor and Department of Health alleging that restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic infringe on “their most sacred and fundamental rights.”
The lawsuit was filed in Utah’s 4th District Court in Provo on Sept. 3. It lists 29 ways Gov. Gary Herbert has deprived the group of their rights, including denying children of their right to education, depriving residents the right to worship freely and preventing citizens their rights to “human contact and touch.”
Morgan Philpot, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, has asked a judge to nullify all state executive orders related to the coronavirus.
The governor’s office could not be reached on Monday to comment on the lawsuit, the Daily Herald reported.
Utah has experienced 55,033 confirmed cases, 3,225 hospitalizations and 423 deaths as a result of the coronavirus, the state Department of Health reported Monday.